Amidu, EOCO denies seizing Mahama's cars


Fake News Amidu, EOCO denies seizing Mahama's cars

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Special Prosecutor, Martin Amidu play

Special Prosecutor, Martin Amidu

The Special Prosecutor, Martin Amidu's office and the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) have denied seizing three land cruisers belonging to parliamentarian Mahama Ayariga.

The anti-graft agencies claim they are just using the land cruisers as exhibits in a case against the Bawku Central Member of Parliament.

The Special Prosecutor’s Office and EOCO are investigating Mahama Ayariga for possible tax evasion in the importation of the three luxury vehicles.

They claim only two of the V8s are in their exhibit garage, adding that no seizure notices have been issued to that effect.

They stated further that the third vehicle, which was recently involved in an accident, is in the custody of the police at Kasoa.

Reports earlier in the week indicated that EOCO has impounded the vehicles of Ayariga.

Mahama Ayariga play

Mahama Ayariga

 

He is alleged to have used a Parliamentary Resolution dated April 7, 2017, contracting a facility of US$22, 500 between the Parliamentary Service and the Societe Generale Bank Ghana which was for the purchase of one brand new vehicle for the 275 MPs.

Martin Amidu earlier reported Mahama Ayariga to the Economic and Organized Crime Organization (EOCO) for attempting to obstruct his investigations.

“I asked the EOCO on a number of occasions to warn the suspect to desist from his conduct of obstructing the investigation by soliciting others to put pressure on me to abate same to no avail….I have accordingly, on 3rd August 2018, requested the EOCO to investigate my complaint against the suspect for obstructing me, the Special Prosecutor, in the performance of the functions of my office as the Special Prosecutor", Amidu said.

