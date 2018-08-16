I'll be happy to be Mahama's vice but - Spio Garbrah

Spio Garbrah stated that he'll accept the role to be Mahama's running if he [Spio] loses the NDC pridential primaries.
He stated that he'll accept the role to be his running if he [Spio] loses the NDC presidential primaries.
He said he has worked together with Mahama, therefore, the cordial relationship with him will exist even when Mahama beat him.
READ MORE: Nana Addo named among 2018 Most Influential leaders in digital gov't
Speaking on Joy TV, he said "He was my deputy [at the Communications Ministry] once and when he became President, he asked me to join his government and we worked together…
"I am happy to work with him in any of the permutations that you are speculating."
The contest has seen Professor Joshua Alabi, Ekow Spio Garbrah, Sylvester Mensah, Alban Bagbin and Mahama declaring their intention to run.