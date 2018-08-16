I'll be happy to be Mahama's vice but - Spio Garbrah

news

A National Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential hopeful, Dr. Ekwow Spio-Garbrah has said he will be glad to be the running mate to former President John Mahama should the latter win the party's flagbearership.

He stated that he'll accept the role to be his running if he [Spio] loses the NDC presidential primaries.

He said he has worked together with Mahama, therefore, the cordial relationship with him will exist even when Mahama beat him.

Speaking on Joy TV, he said "He was my deputy [at the Communications Ministry] once and when he became President, he asked me to join his government and we worked together…

"I am happy to work with him in any of the permutations that you are speculating."

The NDC have opened nomination for its national officers and its flagbearers for a national congress that will be on held on December 7.

The contest has seen Professor Joshua Alabi, Ekow Spio Garbrah, Sylvester Mensah, Alban Bagbin and Mahama declaring their intention to run.