news

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has been named among one of the world's 100 most influential leaders in digital government.

The list compiled by Apolitical Group Limited, a for-profit governance institution based Europe, North America and Asia also listed Senior Advisor at the Office of the Deputy President, Kenya, Hamzat Lawal, Co-Founder and CEO of Connected Development in Nigeria, Nnenna Nwakanma, Interim Policy Director, World Wide Web Foundation also from Nigeria.

The group also named Justin Arenstein Founder, Code for Africa from South Africa and the Founder and CEO of DataScience Ltd, Linet Kwamboka from Nairobi as the only Africans.

READ MORE: What has caused the increase in vigilante groups under Nana Addo?

Digital technologies are transforming nearly every aspect of our lives, including, increasingly, our governments. In every country and at every level of government, public servants and ministers are having to work out how to reform and reimagine government for the digital era.

Bringing transformative digital technologies to one of the largest, most complex sectors is difficult to work and the people leading this transformation are often as visionary, imaginative and determined as the tech entrepreneurs the media loves to celebrate.

The first generation of reformers has been followed by a new one, who are building on their predecessors’ learnings.

READ ALSO: Akufo-Addo is visionless and incompetent - NDC MP

Because of this, Apolitical is celebrating governments and individuals currently working in or on digital government, rather than some of the pioneers who cut the first path through the analog undergrowth.