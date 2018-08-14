news

Since the New Patriotic Party (NPP) took over from the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in 2016, Ghana has been on tender hooks and thorns in terms of security which is paving way for higher terrorism and destruction.

Few days after the swearing-in of Nana Addo as the President, an increase cases of political vigilantism was widely heard due to the appointment of some members of the party into some key positions.

It all started with the hijacking and dragging out of office an appointed Ashanti Regional Security coordinator by an NPP vigilante group which caused confusion and destruction in court when they were arranged for court proceedings.

Some days later, a police man was killed along Tema motor way and a number of such have happened.

The big question to be asked: WHAT IS THE MAIN CAUSE OF POLITICAL VIGILANTISM?

The recent surge in the activities of vigilante groups can be attributed to the increasing rate of unemployment in the country.

People who have no jobs hide behind vigilante groups to perpetrate heinous crimes in the country because those groups get the backing and protection of the political elite.

About 30 angry youth affiliated to the New Patriotic Party (NPP) besieged the NADMO office on Wednesday.

When they attempted to break into the Regional Director’s office, the group was initially prevented by his aide but they eventually overpowered him.

Five people believed to have masterminded the attack were subsequently arrested and hauled in court.

The Wa circuit court presided over by Justice Baah Forson Agyepong in February, 2018 remanded the five persons into police custody.

Meanwhile, staff of NADMO in the region who were on strike in protest of the attack have subsequently called off the action.

Some of the vigilante groups are Kandahar Boys, Delta Force, Invincible Force and Bolga Bull dogs.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo has stated that the recent unrest in some regions by some youth of the NPP will not in any way hinder government's commitment to ensure that the Rule of Law is respected throughout the country.

He said the application of the laws of the land will occur, in the words of the judicial oath, without fear or favour, affection or ill-will, and without recourse to the political, religious or ethnic affiliations of any citizen of the land.

According to him, "when you fall foul of the law, you will be dealt with accordingly, and the law enforcement agencies, including the Judiciary, must ensure this is done."

Just yesterday, Monday, August 13, Kandahar Boys, locked up the offices of the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Tamale Teaching Hospital (TTH), Dr David Zaawumya Akolbila, on allegations that he was incompetent.

Since Dr Akolbila was not in the office when the group arrived, the members chased out his secretary, after which they locked up the offices and took the keys with them.

Moments after the Kandahar Boys had left the scene, some other young men, also said to be sympathisers of the NPP, stormed the facility purportedly to stop the Kandahar Boys from carrying out their threat of forcing Dr Akolbila to resign as the CEO of the teaching hospital.

Since the vigilantism menace started, Ghanaians have called on the government to increase police presence across the country in order to effectively deal with political vigilantism.