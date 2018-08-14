Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Politics >

What has caused the increase in vigilante groups under Nana Addo?


Security Concerns What has caused the increase in vigilante groups under Nana Addo?

The recent surge in the activities of vigilante groups can be attributed to the increasing rate of unemployment in the country.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play

Since the New Patriotic Party (NPP) took over from the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in 2016, Ghana has been on tender hooks and thorns in terms of security which is paving way for higher terrorism and destruction.

Few days after the swearing-in of Nana Addo as the President, an increase cases of political vigilantism was widely heard due to the appointment of some members of the party into some key positions.

It all started with the hijacking and dragging out of office an appointed Ashanti Regional Security coordinator by an NPP vigilante group which caused confusion and destruction in court when they were arranged for court proceedings.

READ MORE: Kandahar Boys of NPP chase out CEO of Tamale Hospital

Some days later, a police man was killed along Tema motor way and a number of such have happened.

The big question to be asked: WHAT IS THE MAIN CAUSE OF POLITICAL VIGILANTISM?

The recent surge in the activities of vigilante groups can be attributed to the increasing rate of unemployment in the country.

People who have no jobs hide behind vigilante groups to perpetrate heinous crimes in the country because those groups get the backing and protection of the political elite.

About 30 angry youth affiliated to the New Patriotic Party (NPP) besieged the NADMO office on Wednesday.

When they attempted to break into the Regional Director’s office, the group was initially prevented by his aide but they eventually overpowered him.

Five people believed to have masterminded the attack were subsequently arrested and hauled in court.

The Wa circuit court presided over by Justice Baah Forson Agyepong in February, 2018 remanded the five persons into police custody.

Meanwhile, staff of NADMO in the region who were on strike in protest of the attack have subsequently called off the action.

Some of the vigilante groups are Kandahar Boys, Delta Force, Invincible Force and Bolga Bull dogs.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo has stated that the recent unrest in some regions by some youth of the NPP will not in any way hinder government's commitment to ensure that the Rule of Law is respected throughout the country.

He said the application of the laws of the land will occur, in the words of the judicial oath, without fear or favour, affection or ill-will, and without recourse to the political, religious or ethnic affiliations of any citizen of the land.

According to him, "when you fall foul of the law, you will be dealt with accordingly, and the law enforcement agencies, including the Judiciary, must ensure this is done."

READ ALSO: I don't know NDC vigilante group 'The Hawks' - Asiedu Nketia

Just yesterday, Monday, August 13, Kandahar Boys, locked up the offices of the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Tamale Teaching Hospital (TTH), Dr David Zaawumya Akolbila, on allegations that he was incompetent.

Since Dr Akolbila was not in the office when the group arrived, the members chased out his secretary, after which they locked up the offices and took the keys with them.

Moments after the Kandahar Boys had left the scene, some other young men, also said to be sympathisers of the NPP, stormed the facility purportedly to stop the Kandahar Boys from carrying out their threat of forcing Dr Akolbila to resign as the CEO of the teaching hospital.

Since the vigilantism menace started, Ghanaians have called on the government to increase police presence across the country in order to effectively deal with political vigilantism.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Emmanuel Tornyi

Emmanuel Tornyi Reporter - Pulse. Category Editor for Politics and Campus. I love writing because the pen is mightier than the sword.

Recommended Articles

Judgement Debt: Woyome's refunded GH¢4.6m, what it means Judgement Debt Woyome's refunded GH¢4.6m, what it means
Fraudulence: Kennedy Agyapong declared wanted Fraudulence Kennedy Agyapong declared wanted
Personality Profile: Meet Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, Ghana’s affable new Information Minister Personality Profile Meet Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, Ghana’s affable new Information Minister
Profile: What you need to know about Alban Bagbin, NDC presidential hopeful Profile What you need to know about Alban Bagbin, NDC presidential hopeful
Abhorrence: I'll rather join Al-Qaeda than join the NPP - Amaliba Abhorrence I'll rather join Al-Qaeda than join the NPP - Amaliba
Intervention: Police to use ‘force’ to open Tamale Hospital locked by Kandahar Boys Intervention Police to use ‘force’ to open Tamale Hospital locked by Kandahar Boys

Recommended Videos

Security Analyst: It's wrong for government appointees to be conveyed in one bus Security Analyst It's wrong for government appointees to be conveyed in one bus
Presidential Convoy: Prez Akufo-Addo cuts long convoy; Provides bus for ministers Presidential Convoy Prez Akufo-Addo cuts long convoy; Provides bus for ministers
Homosexuality: Gov’t has no plans for same-sex marriage – Akufo-Addo Homosexuality Gov’t has no plans for same-sex marriage – Akufo-Addo



Top Articles

1 Ministerial Reshuffle Here are all the reshuffled Ministers and their...bullet
2 Booted Out Akufo-Addo sacks Hamid, Otiko from his cabinet and here's whybullet
3 Fraudulence Kennedy Agyapong declared wantedbullet
4 Austerity Why Nana Addo made Ministers to join STC buses on...bullet
5 NDC Presidential Race Why Victor Gbeho, Ken Dzirasah et al are...bullet
6 Abhorrence I'll rather join Al-Qaeda than join the NPP - Amalibabullet
7 Corruption Martin Amidu must prosecute former presidents of...bullet
8 NDC Elections I'm contesting to help NDC win in 2020 -...bullet
9 Kumasi Roads My critics ashamed because I'm delivering-...bullet
10 Vigilante Groups Kandahar Boys of NPP chase out CEO of...bullet

Related Articles

Intervention Police to use ‘force’ to open Tamale Hospital locked by Kandahar Boys
Vigilante Groups Kandahar Boys of NPP chase out CEO of Tamale Hospital
Jabs I'm not like Akufo-Addo, I'm incorruptible - John Mahama declares
NPP Primaries I'll make NPP an election winning machine - Sammi Awuku
Vigilante Groups Nana Addo advised to seek help from past Presidents to solve vigilantism
False Report NPP's Kandahar Boys deny attacking Highways over contracts to NDC
Disappointment NPP is ungrateful; Delta Force member joins NDC
Security Concerns I don't know NDC vigilante group 'The Hawks' - Asiedu Nketia
Northern Region NPP primaries: Bugri Naabu loses election in monumental upset
Jubilee House 'Baseless and vile fabrication': Presidency denies approving gay marriage

Top Videos

1 Anas Aremeyaw Anas clashes with Kennedy Agyapong at radio stationbullet
2 Condolences Oko Vanderpuije speaks on Amissah-Arthurbullet
3 State Visit Mahama holds discussions with Dubai rulerbullet
4 State Owned Vehicles Kusi Boafo exposes Mahama’s dealsbullet
5 Anas Exposé Kennedy Agyapong attacks Osei Kyei Mensah-Bonsubullet
6 2020 Polls I'll contest as president in elections 2020 - Bukom...bullet
7 Sierra Leone elections Mahama pays courtesy call on...bullet
8 Condolences Alban Bagbin eulogises Amissah-Arthurbullet
9 Nana Addo $5bn ‘missing’ from gold exports to UAEbullet
10 Mo Ibrahim "You are crazy if you vote for old men as...bullet

Politics

We've set aside GHS 500m to repair Ashanti roads - Akufo-Addo
Infrastructure Development We've set aside GHS 500m to repair Ashanti roads - Akufo-Addo
NDC Presidential Race Mahama backer blasts Victor Gbeho, others; says they are full of bitterness
President Nana Akufo-Addo cuts sod for Kumasi roads facelift project
NDC Primaries Kweku Ricketts–Hagan joins NDC presidential race