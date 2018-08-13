Pulse.com.gh logo
Kandahar Boys of NPP chase out CEO of Tamale Hospital


Kandahar Boys of NPP chase out CEO of Tamale Hospital

The group, said to be affiliated to the New Patriotic Party (NPP), was also alleged to have attacked clients who had visited the hospital.

Members of a vigilante group, the 'Kandahar Boys', chased  out the Chief Executive Officer of the Tamale Teaching Hospital in the Northern Region.

The group, said to be affiliated to the New Patriotic Party (NPP), was also alleged to have attacked clients who had visited the hospital.

According to reports, the incident occurred Monday afternoon and locked up the office of the CEO.

The vigilante group accused the CEO, Dr. David Zaawumya Kolbila of being incompetent and misused hospital funds.

They alleged that they were instrumental in his appointment as the CEO but has ignored them.

Dr. Kolbila took over as CEO of the Hospital on June 19, 2017, from Dr Prosper Akanbong who was also chased out from office by the vigilante group.

