Akufo-Addo is visionless and incompetent - NDC MP

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) Member of Parliament for Juaboso, Kwabena Mintah Akandoh has slated President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as a leader who is bereft of ideas.

He said recent events have shown that the President is visionless and incompetent.

According to him, if the president had not won the elections and performed this poorly, Ghanaians would have thought that the president was intelligent with big brains that he could use to develop the country.

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) government under Akufo-Addo has been under intense criticism recently for their role in the botched novated Ameri deal.

The unpopular nature of the deal has led to the axing of the Minister of Energy, Boakye Agyarko.

The MP opined that the New Patriotic Party deceived the electorate with attractive promises and rode on the back of such lies to power, but has woefully failed to deliver on such promises.

Akandoh also said the abysmal performance of the Nana Addo government will lead to the return of the NDC in 2020.