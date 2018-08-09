Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Politics >

Akufo-Addo is visionless and incompetent - NDC MP


Jabs Akufo-Addo is visionless and incompetent - NDC MP

According to him, if the president had not won the elections and performed this poorly, Ghanaians would have thought that the president was intelligent with big brains that he could use to develop the country.

  • Published:
Akufo-Addo is visionless and incompetent - NDC MP play

Akufo-Addo is visionless and incompetent - NDC MP

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) Member of Parliament for Juaboso, Kwabena Mintah Akandoh has slated President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as a leader who is bereft of ideas.

He said recent events have shown that the President is visionless and incompetent.

READ ALSO: Nana Addo must be impeached - Former MP

According to him, if the president had not won the elections and performed this poorly, Ghanaians would have thought that the president was intelligent with big brains that he could use to develop the country.

Kweku Mintah Akandoh play

Kweku Mintah Akandoh

 

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) government under Akufo-Addo has been under intense criticism recently for their role in the botched novated Ameri deal.

The unpopular nature of the deal has led to the axing of the Minister of Energy, Boakye Agyarko.

The MP opined that the New Patriotic Party deceived the electorate with attractive promises and rode on the back of such lies to power, but has woefully failed to deliver on such promises.

Akandoh also said the abysmal performance of the Nana Addo government will lead to the return of the NDC in 2020.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Corrupt Officials: Stop interfering in Amidu's work - Nana Addo to chiefs and pastors Corrupt Officials Stop interfering in Amidu's work - Nana Addo to chiefs and pastors
Agenda 2020: NDC youth root for Goosie Tanoh for presidential candidate Agenda 2020 NDC youth root for Goosie Tanoh for presidential candidate
Regional Executives: 76 aspirants vie for NDC positions in Greater Accra Regional Executives 76 aspirants vie for NDC positions in Greater Accra
NDC Elections: I will make Mahama my running mate - Atubiga NDC Elections I will make Mahama my running mate - Atubiga
Finally: Freddie Blay begs Togbe Afede for forgiveness over 'palmwine tapper' comment Finally Freddie Blay begs Togbe Afede for forgiveness over 'palmwine tapper' comment
Suggestion: We need to put a cap on political appointments - Haruna Iddrisu Suggestion We need to put a cap on political appointments - Haruna Iddrisu

Recommended Videos

Electoral Commission Scandal: I am not keeping any government vehicle - Charlotte Osei Electoral Commission Scandal I am not keeping any government vehicle - Charlotte Osei
Martin Amidu: Ayariga sending pastors, chiefs to beg me not to investigate him Martin Amidu Ayariga sending pastors, chiefs to beg me not to investigate him
Pulse Politics: I will be NDC general secretary for life – Asiedu Nketia Pulse Politics I will be NDC general secretary for life – Asiedu Nketia



Top Articles

1 AMERI Deal saga Nana Addo must be impeached - Former MPbullet
2 AMERI Deal Sacked Energy Minister Boakye Agyarko to spit 'fire' after...bullet
3 Ameri Controversy Gabby breaks silence on his ‘involvement’ with...bullet
4 Imminent Reshuffle Akufo-Addo set to trim his 'elephant size'...bullet
5 Ameri Blues Akufo-Addo wasn't misled - Bawa Mogtari firesbullet
6 Controversial Deal Nana Asante Bediatuo's head must roll over...bullet
7 Vicious Treatment Abronye DC quits NPP communications over...bullet
8 Allegations NDC gave me $1m and Landcruiser V8 but... –...bullet
9 AMERI Controversy ‘Come clean on AMERI deal’ – NDC to...bullet
10 Tensions Sack I.C Quaye - NPP Chairman to Akufo-Addobullet

Top Videos

1 Nana Addo $5bn ‘missing’ from gold exports to UAEbullet
2 State Visit Mahama holds discussions with Dubai rulerbullet
3 Anas Aremeyaw Anas clashes with Kennedy Agyapong at radio stationbullet
4 State Owned Vehicles Kusi Boafo exposes Mahama’s dealsbullet
5 Dr. Bawumia My husband is doing very well; he’ll return soon –...bullet
6 Anas Exposé Kennedy Agyapong attacks Osei Kyei Mensah-Bonsubullet
7 Mo Ibrahim "You are crazy if you vote for old men as President"bullet
8 Corruption Allegations NDC MP dares CID boss to arrest A-Plusbullet
9 2020 Polls I'll contest as president in elections 2020 -...bullet
10 Condolences Sam George speaks on Amissah-Arthurbullet

Politics

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo
AMERI Deal Nana Addo must fire deputy Energy Ministers too - IES demands
No govt vehicle in my possession – Charlotte Osei
Sacked EC Chair No govt vehicle in my possession – Charlotte Osei
JB Danquah's 'killer' might be high on Tramadol - Obiri Boahen
No Wahala Don't panic over Mahama's return - Obiri Boahen to NPP
Amidu petitioned to prosecute Charlotte Osei
Corruption Fight We're chasing Charlotte Osei to cough state funds - EC staff