Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Politics >

Nana Addo must be impeached - Former MP


AMERI Deal saga Nana Addo must be impeached - Former MP

According to MP, it is a constitutional breach for the president allowing himself to be misled by the former Energy Minister, Boakye Agyarko

  • Published: , Refreshed:
President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo play

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

The former Member of Parliament for Ahafo Ano North in the Ashanti region, Kwasi Adusei has called on President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to resign or MPs will initiate processes to impeach him over the renegotiated controversial AMERI deal.

According to him, it is a constitutional breach for the president allowing himself to be misled by the former Energy Minister, Boakye Agyarko who was later dismissed.

"If a whole President can allow himself to be misled, that is a serious matter and he must be impeached," he said on Kumasi-based Nhyira FM.

READ MORE: Sacked Energy Minister Boakye Agyarko to spit 'fire' after removal

He added that Nana Addo sacking Boakye Agyarko as Energy Minister is not enough to end up matters calling for more heads to be rolled.

"Directors, Chief Directors, Technical Officers and the rest  must all be fired including the President himself," he stated.

play

 

Agyarko was on Monday, August 6, 2018 relieved of his duties.

In a statement issued and signed by the Director of Communications at the Presidency, Eugene Arhin, it said: "The President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has, by letter, dated 6th August, 2018, relieved the Minister for Energy, Boakye Agyarko, of his position, with immediate effect."

Nana Addo has asked Boakye Agyarko to hand over his office to the Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, John Peter Amewu, who will act temporarily as Minister for Energy, until a substantive appointment is made.

READ MORE: Nana Asante Bediatuo's head must roll over AMERI deal - MP

However, Boakye Agyarko has promised to give his version of circumstances which led to his dismissal from government.

In a Facebook post, he wrote, "When the dust settles my side would be heard. Thank you".

play

 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Emmanuel Tornyi

Emmanuel Tornyi Reporter - Pulse. Category Editor for Politics and Campus. I love writing because the pen is mightier than the sword.

Recommended Articles

Suggestion: We need to put a cap on political appointments - Haruna Iddrisu Suggestion We need to put a cap on political appointments - Haruna Iddrisu
Allegations: NDC gave me $1m and Landcruiser V8 but... – Owusu Bempah Allegations NDC gave me $1m and Landcruiser V8 but... – Owusu Bempah
AMERI Deal: Nana Addo must fire deputy Energy Ministers too - IES demands AMERI Deal Nana Addo must fire deputy Energy Ministers too - IES demands
Tensions: Sack I.C Quaye - NPP Chairman to Akufo-Addo Tensions Sack I.C Quaye - NPP Chairman to Akufo-Addo
AMERI Controversy: ‘Come clean on AMERI deal’ – NDC to Akufo-Addo AMERI Controversy ‘Come clean on AMERI deal’ – NDC to Akufo-Addo
Sacked EC Chair: No govt vehicle in my possession – Charlotte Osei Sacked EC Chair No govt vehicle in my possession – Charlotte Osei

Recommended Videos

Martin Amidu: Ayariga sending pastors, chiefs to beg me not to investigate him Martin Amidu Ayariga sending pastors, chiefs to beg me not to investigate him
Pulse Politics: I will be NDC general secretary for life – Asiedu Nketia Pulse Politics I will be NDC general secretary for life – Asiedu Nketia
Electoral Commission: Charlotte dragged to Martin Amidu for causing financial loss Electoral Commission Charlotte dragged to Martin Amidu for causing financial loss



Top Articles

1 AMERI Deal Sacked Energy Minister Boakye Agyarko to spit 'fire' after...bullet
2 Ameri Controversy Gabby breaks silence on his ‘involvement’ with...bullet
3 AMERI Deal saga Nana Addo must be impeached - Former MPbullet
4 Special Prosecutor Ayariga using pastors, chiefs to talk me out of...bullet
5 Sacked President Akufo-Addo relieves Energy Minister of his positionbullet
6 Imminent Reshuffle Akufo-Addo set to trim his 'elephant size'...bullet
7 Ameri Blues Akufo-Addo wasn't misled - Bawa Mogtari firesbullet
8 Corruption Fight We're chasing Charlotte Osei to cough...bullet
9 Controversial Deal Nana Asante Bediatuo's head must roll...bullet
10 Vicious Treatment Abronye DC quits NPP communications...bullet

Related Articles

AMERI Controversy ‘Come clean on AMERI deal’ – NDC to Akufo-Addo
Sacked EC Chair No govt vehicle in my possession – Charlotte Osei
Ameri Blues Akufo-Addo wasn't misled - Bawa Mogtari fires
Menzgold Ghana Concentrate on banks; Menzgold doesn't take deposits - Tracy Sarkcess 'schools' BoG
Prosecute all actors in Ameri deal - COPEC
Imminent Reshuffle Akufo-Addo set to trim his 'elephant size' ministers from 110
Controversial Deal Nana Asante Bediatuo's head must roll over AMERI deal - MP
AMERI Deal Sacked Energy Minister Boakye Agyarko to spit 'fire' after removal
Ameri Controversy Gabby breaks silence on his ‘involvement’ with controversial Ameri deal
Sacked President Akufo-Addo relieves Energy Minister of his position

Top Videos

1 Nana Addo $5bn ‘missing’ from gold exports to UAEbullet
2 Anas Aremeyaw Anas clashes with Kennedy Agyapong at radio stationbullet
3 Mo Ibrahim "You are crazy if you vote for old men as President"bullet
4 Anas Exposé Kennedy Agyapong attacks Osei Kyei Mensah-Bonsubullet
5 Corruption Allegations NDC MP dares CID boss to arrest A-Plusbullet
6 Condolences Sam George speaks on Amissah-Arthurbullet
7 State Visit Mahama holds discussions with Dubai rulerbullet
8 Dr. Bawumia My husband is doing very well; he’ll return...bullet
9 Condolences Oko Vanderpuije speaks on Amissah-Arthurbullet
10 Confusion at EC EOCO is bogus – Kennedy Agyapongbullet

Politics

JB Danquah's 'killer' might be high on Tramadol - Obiri Boahen
No Wahala Don't panic over Mahama's return - Obiri Boahen to NPP
I'm contesting - Spio Garbrah officially writes to the NDC
Ambition I'm contesting - Spio Garbrah officially writes to the NDC
Kofi Adams bows out of NDC race
NDC Race Kofi Adams bows out of NDC National Organiser race
John Akologo Tia
Internal Politics John Akologo Tia declares to contest Upper East NDC chairmanship