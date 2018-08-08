Nana Addo must be impeached - Former MP

news

The former Member of Parliament for Ahafo Ano North in the Ashanti region, Kwasi Adusei has called on President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to resign or MPs will initiate processes to impeach him over the renegotiated controversial AMERI deal.

According to him, it is a constitutional breach for the president allowing himself to be misled by the former Energy Minister, Boakye Agyarko who was later dismissed.

"If a whole President can allow himself to be misled, that is a serious matter and he must be impeached," he said on Kumasi-based Nhyira FM.

He added that Nana Addo sacking Boakye Agyarko as Energy Minister is not enough to end up matters calling for more heads to be rolled.

"Directors, Chief Directors, Technical Officers and the rest must all be fired including the President himself," he stated.

Agyarko was on Monday, August 6, 2018 relieved of his duties.

In a statement issued and signed by the Director of Communications at the Presidency, Eugene Arhin, it said: "The President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has, by letter, dated 6th August, 2018, relieved the Minister for Energy, Boakye Agyarko, of his position, with immediate effect."

Nana Addo has asked Boakye Agyarko to hand over his office to the Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, John Peter Amewu, who will act temporarily as Minister for Energy, until a substantive appointment is made.

However, Boakye Agyarko has promised to give his version of circumstances which led to his dismissal from government.

In a Facebook post, he wrote, "When the dust settles my side would be heard. Thank you".