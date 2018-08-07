news

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has relieved the Minister for Energy, Boakye Agyarko from office.

Boakye Agyarko has promised to give his version of circumstances which led to his dismissal from government.

In a Facebook post, he wrote, "When the dust settles my side would be heard. Thank you".

READ MORE: Nana Addo must sack appointees who misled him on AMERI deal - Ben Ephson

Agyarko was on Monday August 6, 2018 relieved of his duties.

In a statement issued and signed by the Director of Communications at the Presidency, Eugene Arhin, it said: "The President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has, by letter, dated 6th August, 2018, relieved the Minister for Energy, Boakye Agyarko, of his position, with immediate effect."

READ ALSO: President Akufo-Addo relieves Energy Minister of his position

Nana Addo has asked Boakye Agyarko to hand over his office to the Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, John Peter Amewu, who will act temporarily as Minister for Energy, until a substantive appointment is made.