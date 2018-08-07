Boakye Agyarko has promised to give his version of circumstances which led to his dismissal from government.
In a Facebook post, he wrote, "When the dust settles my side would be heard. Thank you".
Agyarko was on Monday August 6, 2018 relieved of his duties.
Nana Addo has asked Boakye Agyarko to hand over his office to the Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, John Peter Amewu, who will act temporarily as Minister for Energy, until a substantive appointment is made.