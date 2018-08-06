President Akufo-Addo has relieved the energy minister, Boakye Agyarko of his duties Monday, August 6.
He has been asked to hand over to Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, Peter Amewu.
A statement signed by the Presidency's Communications Director Eugene Arhin said the Lands and Natural Resources minister John Peter Amewu has been tasked to take over until a subtantive appointment is made.
He said the departure of the minister is in the interest of the Ghanaian public and the Akufo-Addo government.
Read the full statement below: