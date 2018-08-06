news

Minister of Energy, Boakye Agyarko has been sacked over the controversial revised AMERI deal.

He has been asked to hand over to Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, Peter Amewu.

A statement signed by the Presidency's Communications Director Eugene Arhin said the Lands and Natural Resources minister John Peter Amewu has been tasked to take over until a subtantive appointment is made.

He said the departure of the minister is in the interest of the Ghanaian public and the Akufo-Addo government.

Read the full statement below: