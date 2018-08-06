Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Politics >

Boakye Agyarko sacked


Sacked President Akufo-Addo relieves Energy Minister of his position

President Akufo-Addo has relieved the energy minister, Boakye Agyarko of his duties Monday, August 6.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play Energy minister Boakye Agyarko

Minister of Energy, Boakye Agyarko has been sacked over the controversial revised AMERI deal.

He has been asked to hand over to Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, Peter Amewu.

A statement signed by the Presidency's Communications Director Eugene Arhin said the Lands and Natural Resources minister John Peter Amewu has been tasked to take over until a subtantive appointment is made.

READ ALSO: Report landlords who collect more than a year advance - Atta Akyea

He said the departure of the minister is in the interest of the Ghanaian public and the Akufo-Addo government.

Read the full statement below:

play

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Ambition: I'm contesting - Spio Garbrah officially writes to the NDC Ambition I'm contesting - Spio Garbrah officially writes to the NDC
NDC Race: Kofi Adams bows out of NDC National Organiser race NDC Race Kofi Adams bows out of NDC National Organiser race
Internal Politics: John Akologo Tia declares to contest Upper East NDC chairmanship Internal Politics John Akologo Tia declares to contest Upper East NDC chairmanship
Asiedu Nketia finds “nothing wrong” with 94 NDC MPs’ endorsement of Mahama Asiedu Nketia finds “nothing wrong” with 94 NDC MPs’ endorsement of Mahama
Photos: J.J Rawlings mourns highlife legend Jewel Ackah Photos J.J Rawlings mourns highlife legend Jewel Ackah
NDC Presidential Race: Mahama's ambassador describes him as "incompetent" NDC Presidential Race Mahama's ambassador describes him as "incompetent"

Recommended Videos

Nana Appiah Mensah: I won't be MP 'now' – Zylofon CEO Nana Appiah Mensah I won't be MP 'now' – Zylofon CEO
Ex Gratia: We’ve paid Mahama’s ex gratia – Oppong Nkrumah Ex Gratia We’ve paid Mahama’s ex gratia – Oppong Nkrumah
Campaign Promises: Give Nana Addo more time to ‘redeem himself’ – Bagbin Campaign Promises Give Nana Addo more time to ‘redeem himself’ – Bagbin



Top Articles

1 Blows Akufo-Addo's bodyguard punches old man for getting close to the Prezbullet
2 NDC Presidential Race Mahama's ambassador describes him as "incompetent"bullet
3 Photos J.J Rawlings mourns highlife legend Jewel Ackahbullet
4 Nationwide Tour Akufo-Addo begins 7-day Northern Ghana tourbullet
5 NDC Race Kofi Adams bows out of NDC National Organiser racebullet
6 Shots Shut up, you're ignorant about the banking sector -...bullet
7 Asiedu Nketia finds “nothing wrong” with 94 NDC MPs’...bullet
8 President Akufo-Addo takes on media for “disinformation”bullet
9 NDC Presidential Race Another NDC bigwig is boosting the...bullet
10 Internal Politics John Akologo Tia declares to contest...bullet

Top Videos

1 2020 Polls I'll contest as president in elections 2020 - Bukom Bankubullet
2 Anas Exposé Kennedy Agyapong attacks Osei Kyei Mensah-Bonsubullet
3 Nana Addo $5bn ‘missing’ from gold exports to UAEbullet
4 Anas Aremeyaw Anas clashes with Kennedy Agyapong at radio stationbullet
5 Mo Ibrahim "You are crazy if you vote for old men as President"bullet
6 Dr. Bawumia My husband is doing very well; he’ll return soon –...bullet
7 Corruption Allegations NDC MP dares CID boss to arrest A-Plusbullet
8 Condolences Sam George speaks on Amissah-Arthurbullet
9 Political News Prof. Oquaye to be sworn in again as...bullet
10 State Visit Mahama holds discussions with Dubai rulerbullet

Politics

NDC Primaries NDC vice chair Anita Desoso to run for national organiser
NDC General Secretary, Asiedu Nketiah
NDC Elections I'm running for re-election - Asiedu Nketiah
"I'll win power for NDC" - Sylvester Mensah declares
NDC Elections "I'll win power for NDC" - Sylvester Mensah declares
Idiomatic Expressions Mahama's 'dead goat' has some advice for 'dog' Nana Addo