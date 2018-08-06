Pulse.com.gh logo
"Nana Addo must sack appointees who misled him on AMERI deal"


Controversial Deal Nana Addo must sack appointees who misled him on AMERI deal - Ben Ephson

Nana Addo has rescinded his decision to endorse the new energy deal with AMERI.

play

The Managing Editor of the Daily Dispatch Newspaper and Pollster, Ben Ephson has charged President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to sack appointees involved in the controversial renegotiated AMERI deal.

He said it is an embarrassment for the president to be misled on national issues.

Reports indicate that Nana Addo had been misled to believe that Africa and Middle East Resources Investment (AMERI) Group and the government of Ghana had assessed the deal thoroughly for him to approve the deal pending parliamentary approval.

But he [Nana Addo] has rescinded his decision to endorse the new energy deal with AMERI.

Pollster, Ben Ephson play

Pollster, Ben Ephson

 

READ MORE: Re-negotiated AMERI deal stinks - Kofi Bentil

Speaking on News File on Accra-based Joy FM, Ben Ephson said appointees who misled him must be sacked.

"He must let heads roll, the appointees who misled him he must sack them, the influence peddlers who went around lying he didn’t appoint them. He must name and shame them," he said.

Under the revised agreement, a new company, Mytilineous International Trading Company, will take over the management of the AMERI power plant for 15 years.

AMERI Plant play

AMERI Plant

 

In addition, the company has offered to pay AMERI an amount of $52,160,560, with the government paying the remaining $39 million to the Dubai-based AMERI Energy to wash its hands off the deal entirely.

Ben Ephson speaking on the development said "Anybody who saw the President in chambers the shame is on him to admit, he’s admitted he’s done well. If he decides not to sack anybody, name and shame all those who misled him then he himself is part of it."

Boakye Agyarko, Minister of Energy play

Boakye Agyarko, Minister of Energy

 

READ MORE: Ameri Energy rejects renegotiated deal by Energy Minister

The AMERI power deal was signed in 2015 at the peak of the nation's power country under the Mahama administration.

The deal was to supply 300MW to the national grid at the cost of  $510 million.

Author

Emmanuel Tornyi

Emmanuel Tornyi Reporter - Pulse. Category Editor for Politics and Campus. I love writing because the pen is mightier than the sword.

