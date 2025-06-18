Juliet Ibrahim becomes the first-ever President of Women in Film and Television Ghana

Award-winning actress and producer Juliet Ibrahim has been appointed the inaugural President of Women in Film & Television Ghana (WIFT Ghana), marking a major milestone for women in the country’s creative industry. The announcement signals growing progress and empowerment for women in film, television, and digital media across the African continent.

In a statement celebrating her appointment, Juliet Ibrahim emphasised the broader significance of the role, calling it a turning point for women in the creative sector.

This milestone is not just a personal achievement, but a powerful moment for all women across Ghana’s and Africa’s film, TV, and digital media industries who continue to break barriers, amplify stories, and reshape narratives both in front of and behind the camera,

Juliet Ibrahim

WIFT Ghana is now part of the global Women in Film & Television International (WIFTI) network and is affiliated with WIFT Africa, creating stronger connections between African creatives and their global counterparts while focusing on empowering women locally.

As President, Juliet Ibrahim has pledged to champion mentorship, collaboration, and meaningful opportunities for women in the industry, with an emphasis on supporting youth, storytellers, and female innovators.

As President, I’m committed to fostering collaboration, mentorship, and long-term impact for emerging and established female creatives, with a special focus on uplifting youth, storytellers, and innovators across all regions

Juliet Ibrahim

Juliet’s latest achievement follows her recent academic and professional strides. She recently earned a degree in Marketing Communications from the University of Berkeley. She also joined the advisory boards of both the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) and the Brampton International Nollywood Film Festival (BINFF), further establishing her influence across international film platforms.

Sharing the news on social media, she reiterated the importance of the new chapter in her career:

I am deeply honoured to share that I have been appointed as the first-ever President of Women in Film and Television Ghana (WIFT Ghana) @wiftghana—a monumental step forward for our creative community

Let’s write history together