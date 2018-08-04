Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Business >

Ameri Energy rejects renegotiated deal by Energy Minister


Scandal Ameri Energy rejects renegotiated deal by Energy Minister

In a letter responding to a document sent to parliament seeking MPs approval for a renegotiation of the power agreement signed in 2015 during the country's power crisis, Ameri said it is committed to seeing to the end of the deal.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play

Ameri Energy says it has not entered into any deal to renegotiate its energy agreement with the government of Ghana.

In a letter responding to a document sent to parliament seeking MPs approval for a renegotiation of the power agreement signed in 2015 during the country's power crisis, Ameri said it is committed to seeing to the end of the deal.

READ MORE:  Akufo-Addo cancels new Ameri deal

The letter sighted by Pulse.com.gh reads: "As you are fully aware we have never been involved with your ministry in any kind of negotiations or discussions related to this novation and amendment agreement. Moreover, also never had an insight of any commercial discussion between you and the new party, therefore could not have verified that the above permissions were not obtained at the time of presentation before parliament.”

The letter signed by Ameri Energy CEO Maher Al Alili continued: “In view of the ongoing circumstances, the management of Ameri energy has taken notice of this and would like to inform you that we shall not be deemed associated with the novation and amendment agreement and will only remain committed to our original BOOT agreement signed on 20th of February 2015,” it further clarified advising that; “Upon the completion of our five years term, your ministry can freely decide to handover the project to any third party at a commercial arrangement you may deem right.”

The letter also accused the Energy Ministry of defaulting on its outstanding payment of eighty-two million, six hundred and sixty thousand,  five hundred and sixty United States dollars in a  memo presented to the parliament dated 25th of July 2018.

"In this respect, several notices have been duly served and received by your ministry but no remedial action has been taken," the letter said.

Ameri Energy warned that it will seek legal redress to recover its money if government does not settle its outstanding payments.

"We would like to draw your attention that in the event that your ministry does not settle our outstanding payments immediately we will be left with no option but to draw on the standby letter of credit (SBLC) to recover part of our outstanding payment like and adopt the legal remedy available to us," the letter warned.

The renegotiated agreement was laid in parliament last week for ratification but it was latter reported by pro-government newspaper, the Daily Statement that the President was "misled" about the deal.

READ MORE: Consumers may pay more for electricity – Experts predicts

This was after several energy experts warned the revised deal was not in the best interest of the country and could lead to power hike.

The President, Nana Akufo-Addo, is said to have rescinded his decision to endorse the new energy deal with Ameri Energy.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Chariots Delivery: Ghana’s first charity driven courier and delivery service company launched Chariots Delivery Ghana’s first charity driven courier and delivery service company launched
Entrepreneurship: Business owners in Nigeria to get loans up to N10m without collateral Entrepreneurship Business owners in Nigeria to get loans up to N10m without collateral
Financial Sector: Kwesi Pratt blames BOG, government for collapse of 5 banks Financial Sector Kwesi Pratt blames BOG, government for collapse of 5 banks
Internet Provider: Surfline network restored after days of blackout Internet Provider Surfline network restored after days of blackout
Internet Providers: Glo Ghana cuts support to Surfline for defaulting Internet Providers Glo Ghana cuts support to Surfline for defaulting
Bank Merger: Here are the reasons BoG revoked licenses of 5 indigenous banks Bank Merger Here are the reasons BoG revoked licenses of 5 indigenous banks

Recommended Videos

Business News: Government to tax tobacco, alcohol to fund NHIS Business News Government to tax tobacco, alcohol to fund NHIS
Business News: Bank of Ghana collapses 5 banks into Consolidated Bank Ghana Ltd Business News Bank of Ghana collapses 5 banks into Consolidated Bank Ghana Ltd
Business Insider: 4 signs you're going to be really successful Business Insider 4 signs you're going to be really successful



Top Articles

1 Backtrack Akufo-Addo cancels new Ameri dealbullet
2 Internet Providers Glo Ghana cuts support to Surfline for defaultingbullet
3 Banking In Ghana Stranded customers of First Allied Savings & Loans...bullet
4 Merger of Banks Here are the 5 CEOs/MDs behind the ‘collapsed’ banksbullet
5 Investment banks in Ghana Top 5 investment banks in Ghana and...bullet
6 Menzgold Ghana Don't deposit money with Menzgold – BoG...bullet
7 Bank Merger Here are the reasons BoG revoked licenses of 5...bullet
8 Education Top 5 private high schools in Ghana according to...bullet
9 Merger Of Banks Unibank shareholders took GH¢5.3bn from bankbullet
10 Entrepreneurship Business owners in Nigeria to get...bullet

Related Articles

Backtrack Akufo-Addo cancels new Ameri deal
Ameri Deal Amendment Consumers may pay more for electricity – Experts predicts
Dumsor Shut down my machines and ‘dumsor’ will be back – Mahama
Special Prosecutor Bill I’m not afraid of Special Prosecutor – Donkor
Association of Ghana Industries AGI complains of high cost of power
In Parliament Minority walks out over Ameri deal
Energy Exportation Ghana to export power in the next four years - World Bank
Power Generation Production on jubilee fields to shut down
Cost of Power Nana Addo reaffirms his promise to reduce cost of power
Economy of Ghana NPP gov’t to issue $2.24billion bond

Top Videos

1 New Discovery Ghana discovers new mineral, lithium in commercial quantitiesbullet
2 Forbes 2018 Africa's billionaires rich listbullet
3 Dr Joseph Siaw Agyepong Nobody can collapse my company – JOSPONGbullet
4 Support Finance minister buys Kantanka carbullet
5 Plane Crash Starbow suspends operations following plane crashbullet
6 Money Alert Meet Africa's richest womanbullet
7 Bozoma Saint John 10 quotes from Uber top official, Bozoma,...bullet
8 Tech 6 reasons you should buy an iPhone SE instead of any...bullet
9 New Phone Nokia’s MWC 2018 Event in Under 10 Minutesbullet
10 Video We are determined to move Ghana beyond aid - Bawumiabullet

Business

Dr. Ernest Y. Addison, Governor, Bank of Ghana (BoG)
Banks Merger Gov’t establishes new indigenous bank[full text]
Bank of Ghana Collapsed banks existed to serve political purposes - Financial Analyst
Bank of Ghana accused of deliberately collapsing local banks
Banking Industry Bank of Ghana accused of deliberately collapsing local banks
Banking In Ghana uniBank, Beige and 3 other struggling banks merged by BoG