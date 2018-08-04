Ameri Energy rejects renegotiated deal by Energy Minister

news

Ameri Energy says it has not entered into any deal to renegotiate its energy agreement with the government of Ghana.

In a letter responding to a document sent to parliament seeking MPs approval for a renegotiation of the power agreement signed in 2015 during the country's power crisis, Ameri said it is committed to seeing to the end of the deal.

READ MORE: Akufo-Addo cancels new Ameri deal

The letter sighted by Pulse.com.gh reads: "As you are fully aware we have never been involved with your ministry in any kind of negotiations or discussions related to this novation and amendment agreement. Moreover, also never had an insight of any commercial discussion between you and the new party, therefore could not have verified that the above permissions were not obtained at the time of presentation before parliament.”

The letter signed by Ameri Energy CEO Maher Al Alili continued: “In view of the ongoing circumstances, the management of Ameri energy has taken notice of this and would like to inform you that we shall not be deemed associated with the novation and amendment agreement and will only remain committed to our original BOOT agreement signed on 20th of February 2015,” it further clarified advising that; “Upon the completion of our five years term, your ministry can freely decide to handover the project to any third party at a commercial arrangement you may deem right.”

The letter also accused the Energy Ministry of defaulting on its outstanding payment of eighty-two million, six hundred and sixty thousand, five hundred and sixty United States dollars in a memo presented to the parliament dated 25th of July 2018.

"In this respect, several notices have been duly served and received by your ministry but no remedial action has been taken," the letter said.

Ameri Energy warned that it will seek legal redress to recover its money if government does not settle its outstanding payments.

"We would like to draw your attention that in the event that your ministry does not settle our outstanding payments immediately we will be left with no option but to draw on the standby letter of credit (SBLC) to recover part of our outstanding payment like and adopt the legal remedy available to us," the letter warned.

The renegotiated agreement was laid in parliament last week for ratification but it was latter reported by pro-government newspaper, the Daily Statement that the President was "misled" about the deal.

READ MORE: Consumers may pay more for electricity – Experts predicts

This was after several energy experts warned the revised deal was not in the best interest of the country and could lead to power hike.

The President, Nana Akufo-Addo, is said to have rescinded his decision to endorse the new energy deal with Ameri Energy.