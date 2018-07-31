Re-negotiated AMERI deal stinks - Kofi Bentil

news

Private legal practitioner and Vice-President of Imani Africa has said the re-negotiated AMERI deal by the government stinks.

Kofi Bentil said the "AMERI deal stinks to the high heavens and is a betrayal of all who fought against the first one" under former President John Mahama.

Despite the protest against the re-negotiation of the AMERI deal, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has approved the new deal pending parliamentary approval.

A statement signed by Secretary to the president, Nana Asante Bediatuo, dated 25 July 2018, stated that: "The President of the Republic of Ghana has granted executive approval for the Novation and Amendment Agreement dated July 20, 2018 between (i) the Government of the Republic of Ghana represented by the Minister of Energy (or his authorised representative), (ii) Volta River Authority (VRA), (iii) Africa and Middle East Resource Investment Group (AMERI ENERGY), (iv) Ameri Energy Power Equipment Trading LLC (AMERI EQUIPMENT), (v) Power Projects Sanayi Insaat Ticanet Limited Sirketi (PPR), and (vi) Mytilineos International Trading Company AG (Mytilineos), for operations and maintenance of the existing 250MW AMERI Thermal Plant at Aboadzi, for a period of 15 years."

However, Kofi Bentil in a Facebook post said: "This AMERI deal stinks to the high heavens and is a betrayal of all who fought against the first one."