VRA senior staff kick against revised AMERI power deal

The senior staff of Volta River Authority (VRA) on Saturday opposed the revised agreement on the AMERI power deal.

Under the revised agreement, a new company, Mytilineous International Trading Company, will take over the management of the AMERI power plant for 15 years.

In addition, the company has offered to pay AMERI an amount of $52,160,560, with the government paying the remaining $39 million to the Dubai-based AMERI Energy to wash its hands off the deal entirely.

In a statement, the senior staff of VRA decried the new arrangement, saying there's no need for extension of ownership of the plant as it will become the property of Ghana in the next two and half years.

"In less than two and half years the AMERI plant would become a free asset to the nation under the Build Own Operate and Transfer (BOOT) arrangement, and therefore there is no need for another arrangement that would extend ownership to any other third party interest,” according to the workers.

“The proposed new agreement before Parliament would be more expensive than the current arrangement and does not make any financial and economic sense to the nation."

The workers also stated that the country has surplus generation capacity and "does not require any new long-term take or pay arrangement, more so when it is inimical to the interest of the nation.”

The AMERI power deal was signed in 2015 at the peak of the nation's power country under the Mahama administration.

The deal was to supply 300MW to the national grid at the cost of $510 million.