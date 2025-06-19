It still feels unreal to type this, but it happened. I poisoned my twin sister on the day she was supposed to get married—and she died.

Adwoa was always the favourite. Not just in the way parents sometimes lean a little towards one child—it was blatant. From the moment we could walk, it was as if she could do no wrong. She was the “calm” twin, the “beautiful” one, the “well-behaved” girl who made our parents proud. Me? I was the stubborn one. The mistake they didn’t talk about.

I watched for years as she got everything handed to her. Attention, praise, gifts—love. Even when I tried harder, it was never enough. Our relatives adored her. At school, teachers compared us. And when we got older, even the man I thought I would marry chose her.

Yes, my own boyfriend left me for my twin sister. And she accepted him like it was the most natural thing in the world. No shame, no hesitation.

Their wedding day was meant to be the happiest day of her life. Everyone was fussing over her, calling her “our princess,” “the jewel of the family.” I smiled. I helped her dress. I handed her the drink myself.

She collapsed before the ceremony even began. Chaos followed. She didn’t make it.

Now the family is grieving hard. They've started talking about spiritual investigations. They want to perform rites to curse and kill whoever took their precious jewel away.

And I’m starting to feel uncomfortable.

I want to leave, to relocate, but that would be too loud a signal. Even though I don't really feel bad, I don't want them to find out I did it… but I’m scared. Should I just confess?

-Yvette

Hello, Yvette,

It's really a brave thing you have done to share this with us. Thank you for sharing.

This is a heavy confession, and first, we need to say this: taking a life — no matter the pain behind it — is not just wrong, it’s irreversible. Your pain is valid. Years of being ignored, dismissed, and overlooked can damage a person in ways most families never acknowledge. But nothing justifies murder. What you did was a permanent response to a temporary pain.

Now, your guilt is eating you up — and that’s not surprising. It always catches up. If you truly want them to know the truth, own it. Not through silence or hoping to be caught, but through confession. It won’t erase what you did, but it’s the first step toward accountability and healing — for you and the family you shattered. You may be scared, but running won’t save you. Speak up. It’s the least your sister deserves.