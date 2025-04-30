Ask Pulse: 'He cries more than I do — and I’m starting to feel uncomfortable'

Dear Pulse,

My boyfriend cries too much — and it’s making me lose respect for him. We’ve been together for a year, and while I truly appreciate how emotionally open he is, I’ve started to feel uneasy. He cries during arguments, when he’s under stress, and even after deep, heartfelt conversations.

At first, I found it admirable — refreshing, even — to see a man so in touch with his feelings. But lately, it feels like I’m the one constantly holding things together. I’m starting to wonder: is it wrong to wish he’d be strong for me sometimes? I hate that I’m questioning his vulnerability, because I know emotional expression is healthy. But I can’t ignore how conflicted I feel.

- Etty

Hello Etty,

Firstly, thank you for sharing. Emotional expression is inherently human — it isn’t determined by gender. Society has unfairly taught us that a “real man” must be stoic, but vulnerability is also a form of strength.

With that in mind, your discomfort is worth exploring — not as a flaw, but as an opportunity to reflect on what you truly expect from a partner, and why. Respect doesn’t have to diminish when someone shows emotion. Instead, try having an open conversation about emotional balance in your relationship — it may bring you closer than you realise.