Ask Pulse: 'My partner's new job is straining our relationship' —What should I do?

Dear Pulse,

I'm a 30-year-old man from Kumasi, and I've been in a loving relationship with my partner, Akua, for over three years. Recently, she secured a prestigious position with an international firm, a role she's aspired to for years. While I'm genuinely proud of her achievement, the demands of her new job have introduced unforeseen challenges into our relationship.

Her work now requires extensive hours, frequent travel, and constant availability, even during weekends. Our once-regular date nights and spontaneous outings have become rare, replaced by her commitments and exhaustion. Even when we're together, her mind often drifts to pending tasks or upcoming meetings.

I've attempted to communicate my feelings, expressing my longing for our shared moments and the emotional distance that's grown between us. She acknowledges my concerns but assures me that this phase is temporary and urges patience. While I understand the importance of her career progression, I can't help but feel sidelined and emotionally disconnected.

I find myself questioning the future of our relationship. Is this a temporary adjustment period, or are we drifting apart? How can we navigate this challenging phase without compromising the bond we've built over the years?

-Kwasi Ansah

Hello Kwasi Ansah,

Thank you for sharing your story. It’s clear you deeply care for Akua and are navigating a challenging phase with empathy and thoughtfulness. Transitions like the one you're experiencing can be difficult, especially when career advancements introduce new dynamics into a relationship. It's commendable that you've attempted to communicate your feelings and that Akua has acknowledged them, assuring you of the temporary nature of this phase.

However, feeling emotionally disconnected is a valid concern that deserves attention. Consider establishing regular "check-in" moments where both of you can share your experiences, feelings, and any concerns. These don't have to be lengthy discussions but can serve as a platform to maintain emotional intimacy. Additionally, setting aside dedicated time for each other, free from work distractions, can help rekindle the connection. This could be as simple as a weekly dinner or a short walk together.

If you find that these efforts aren't yielding the desired closeness, seeking guidance from a relationship counsellor can provide tailored strategies to navigate this phase.