Akufo-Addo cancels new Ameri deal

President Nana Akufo-Addo has rescinded his decision to endorse the new energy deal with Ameri, according to reports from pro-government newspaper, the Statesmman.

Reports say President Akufo-Addo was misled into granting executive approval for the deal under the guise of there being an urgent need to have a bill laid in Parliament before its rising.

The renegotiated Ameri deal has caused a lot of controversy on the political scene within the past few days with a lot of civil society groups arguing against it.

Despite the protest against the re-negotiation of the AMERI deal, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has approved the new deal pending parliamentary approval.

On his return to Accra on Tuesday from the 53rd session of the ECOWAS Heads of State meeting in Togo, the President quickly requested and received a further briefing on the new deal.

This revealed that the agreement to which he had given approval on July 31 lacked the requisite input from the Attorney General and the Ministry of Finance. The President had been misled to believe that both departments had assessed the deal thoroughly.

A statement signed by Secretary to the president, Nana Asante Bediatuo, dated 25 July 2018, stated that: "The President of the Republic of Ghana has granted executive approval for the Novation and Amendment Agreement dated July 20, 2018 between (i) the Government of the Republic of Ghana represented by the Minister of Energy (or his authorised representative), (ii) Volta River Authority (VRA), (iii) Africa and Middle East Resource Investment Group (AMERI ENERGY), (iv) Ameri Energy Power Equipment Trading LLC (AMERI EQUIPMENT), (v) Power Projects Sanayi Insaat Ticanet Limited Sirketi (PPR), and (vi) Mytilineos International Trading Company AG (Mytilineos), for operations and maintenance of the existing 250MW AMERI Thermal Plant at Aboadzi, for a period of 15 years."