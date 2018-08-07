Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Politics >

NDC MP calls for Nana Asante Bediatuo's head


Controversial Deal Nana Asante Bediatuo's head must roll over AMERI deal - MP

Following the protest by Ghanaians and civil society groups, the government has made a U-turn with the renegotiated AMERI deal.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Nana Asante Bediatuo play

Nana Asante Bediatuo

A member of the Mines and Energy committee of Parliament and MP for Bongo, Edward Bawa has said all major decision makers in the chain that passed the renegotiated amendment of the AMERI deal are liable for sanctions.

He is demanding for the immediate removal of the Executive Secretary to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo over the controversial AMERI deal saga which led to the sacking of energy Minister, Boakye Agyarko.

Despite the protest against the re-negotiation of the AMERI deal by the government, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has approved the new deal pending parliamentary approval.

READ MORE: Sacked Energy Minister Boakye Agyarko to spit 'fire' after removal

A statement signed by Secretary to the president, Nana Asante Bediatuo, dated 25 July 2018, stated that: "The President of the Republic of Ghana has granted executive approval for the Novation and Amendment Agreement dated July 20, 2018 between (i) the Government of the Republic of Ghana represented by the Minister of Energy (or his authorised representative), (ii) Volta River Authority (VRA), (iii) Africa and Middle East Resource Investment Group (AMERI ENERGY), (iv) Ameri Energy Power Equipment Trading LLC (AMERI EQUIPMENT), (v) Power Projects Sanayi Insaat Ticanet Limited Sirketi (PPR), and (vi) Mytilineos International Trading Company AG (Mytilineos), for operations and maintenance of the existing 250MW AMERI Thermal Plant at Aboadzi, for a period of 15 years."

Member of the Mines and Energy committee of Parliament and MP for Bongo, Edward Bawa play

Member of the Mines and Energy committee of Parliament and MP for Bongo, Edward Bawa

 

Following the protest by Ghanaians and civil society groups, the government has made a U-turn with the renegotiated deal.

Reports indicate that Nana Addo had been misled to believe that Africa and Middle East Resources Investment (AMERI) Group and the government of Ghana had assessed the deal thoroughly for him to approve the deal pending parliamentary approval.

But he [Nana Addo] has rescinded his decision to endorse the new energy deal with AMERI.

Following the controversy on the deal, Nana Addo has relieved Boakye Agyarko from office.

In a statement issued and signed by the Director of Communications at the Presidency, Eugene Arhin, it said: "The President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has, by letter, dated 6th August, 2018, relieved the Minister for Energy, Boakye Agyarko, of his position, with immediate effect."

But Edward Bawa on Accra-based Adom FM said more heads must roll at the seat of government.

He said "I’m not surprised over Agyarko’s dismissal because he has failed but the Executive Secretary to the President should not also have his job by now."

READ ALSO: Nana Addo must sack appointees who misled him on AMERI deal - Ben Ephson

He added: "Stop praising the president that he has shown leadership in Agyarko’s dismissal, President Akufo-Addo must apologise to Ghanaians for sleeping on his job and failing to protect Ghanaians’ interest in the renegotiation of the Ameri deal."

He has taken swipe at Nana Asante Bediatuo for failing to do due diligent and proper scrutiny of the documents presented Boakye Agyarko before endorsing the agreement through an executive order to seek Parliamentary approval.

He stated that "An astute lawyer like Bediatuo who is very knowledgeable in the law should not be left out, he should follow Agyarko."

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Emmanuel Tornyi

Emmanuel Tornyi Reporter - Pulse. Category Editor for Politics and Campus. I love writing because the pen is mightier than the sword.

Recommended Articles

Ameri Blues: Akufo-Addo wasn't misled - Bawa Mogtari fires Ameri Blues Akufo-Addo wasn't misled - Bawa Mogtari fires
Vicious Treatment: Abronye DC quits NPP communications over neglect Vicious Treatment Abronye DC quits NPP communications over neglect
No Wahala: Don't panic over Mahama's return - Obiri Boahen to NPP No Wahala Don't panic over Mahama's return - Obiri Boahen to NPP
Imminent Reshuffle: Akufo-Addo set to trim his 'elephant size' ministers from 110 Imminent Reshuffle Akufo-Addo set to trim his 'elephant size' ministers from 110
Corruption Fight: We're chasing Charlotte Osei to cough state funds - EC staff Corruption Fight We're chasing Charlotte Osei to cough state funds - EC staff
AMERI Deal: Sacked Energy Minister Boakye Agyarko to spit 'fire' after removal AMERI Deal Sacked Energy Minister Boakye Agyarko to spit 'fire' after removal

Recommended Videos

Martin Amidu: Ayariga sending pastors, chiefs to beg me not to investigate him Martin Amidu Ayariga sending pastors, chiefs to beg me not to investigate him
Pulse Politics: I will be NDC general secretary for life – Asiedu Nketia Pulse Politics I will be NDC general secretary for life – Asiedu Nketia
AMERI Controversy: Nana Addo sacks energy minister, Boakye Agyarko AMERI Controversy Nana Addo sacks energy minister, Boakye Agyarko



Top Articles

1 AMERI Deal Sacked Energy Minister Boakye Agyarko to spit 'fire' after...bullet
2 Ameri Controversy Gabby breaks silence on his ‘involvement’ with...bullet
3 Sacked President Akufo-Addo relieves Energy Minister of his positionbullet
4 Special Prosecutor Ayariga using pastors, chiefs to talk me out of...bullet
5 NDC Race Kofi Adams bows out of NDC National Organiser racebullet
6 Blows Akufo-Addo's bodyguard punches old man for getting close...bullet
7 Imminent Reshuffle Akufo-Addo set to trim his 'elephant...bullet
8 Corruption Fight We're chasing Charlotte Osei to cough...bullet
9 Controversial Deal Nana Asante Bediatuo's head must roll...bullet
10 Nationwide Tour Akufo-Addo begins 7-day Northern Ghana...bullet

Related Articles

AMERI Deal Sacked Energy Minister Boakye Agyarko to spit 'fire' after removal
Ameri Controversy Gabby breaks silence on his ‘involvement’ with controversial Ameri deal
Sacked President Akufo-Addo relieves Energy Minister of his position
Power Deal VRA senior staff kick against revised AMERI power deal
Economy of Ghana Ghanaian businesses suffering- Mahama warns against VAT hike
Dumsor Shut down my machines and ‘dumsor’ will be back – Mahama
Disagreement Minority slams 'partial' Speaker of Parliament again
Politics 'Answer your 170 economic questions' - Amissah-Arthur turns up heat on Bawumia
Flagbearership Race NDC MPs blast regional chairmen for endorsing Mahama
John Mahama Ex-President sends Ameri Group to Namibia for energy deals

Top Videos

1 Anas Aremeyaw Anas clashes with Kennedy Agyapong at radio stationbullet
2 Nana Addo $5bn ‘missing’ from gold exports to UAEbullet
3 Mo Ibrahim "You are crazy if you vote for old men as President"bullet
4 Condolences Sam George speaks on Amissah-Arthurbullet
5 Condolences Oko Vanderpuije speaks on Amissah-Arthurbullet
6 Corruption Allegations NDC MP dares CID boss to arrest A-Plusbullet
7 Anas Exposé Kennedy Agyapong attacks Osei Kyei Mensah-Bonsubullet
8 Dr. Bawumia My husband is doing very well; he’ll return...bullet
9 Political News Prof. Oquaye to be sworn in again as...bullet
10 2020 Polls I'll contest as president in elections 2020...bullet

Politics

I'm contesting - Spio Garbrah officially writes to the NDC
Ambition I'm contesting - Spio Garbrah officially writes to the NDC
John Akologo Tia
Internal Politics John Akologo Tia declares to contest Upper East NDC chairmanship
Nothing wrong with MPs’ endorsement of Mahama - Asiedu Nketia
Asiedu Nketia finds “nothing wrong” with 94 NDC MPs’ endorsement of Mahama
Photos J.J Rawlings mourns highlife legend Jewel Ackah