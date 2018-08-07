NDC MP calls for Nana Asante Bediatuo's head

news

A member of the Mines and Energy committee of Parliament and MP for Bongo, Edward Bawa has said all major decision makers in the chain that passed the renegotiated amendment of the AMERI deal are liable for sanctions.

He is demanding for the immediate removal of the Executive Secretary to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo over the controversial AMERI deal saga which led to the sacking of energy Minister, Boakye Agyarko.

Despite the protest against the re-negotiation of the AMERI deal by the government, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has approved the new deal pending parliamentary approval.

A statement signed by Secretary to the president, Nana Asante Bediatuo, dated 25 July 2018, stated that: "The President of the Republic of Ghana has granted executive approval for the Novation and Amendment Agreement dated July 20, 2018 between (i) the Government of the Republic of Ghana represented by the Minister of Energy (or his authorised representative), (ii) Volta River Authority (VRA), (iii) Africa and Middle East Resource Investment Group (AMERI ENERGY), (iv) Ameri Energy Power Equipment Trading LLC (AMERI EQUIPMENT), (v) Power Projects Sanayi Insaat Ticanet Limited Sirketi (PPR), and (vi) Mytilineos International Trading Company AG (Mytilineos), for operations and maintenance of the existing 250MW AMERI Thermal Plant at Aboadzi, for a period of 15 years."

Following the protest by Ghanaians and civil society groups, the government has made a U-turn with the renegotiated deal.

Reports indicate that Nana Addo had been misled to believe that Africa and Middle East Resources Investment (AMERI) Group and the government of Ghana had assessed the deal thoroughly for him to approve the deal pending parliamentary approval.

But he [Nana Addo] has rescinded his decision to endorse the new energy deal with AMERI.

Following the controversy on the deal, Nana Addo has relieved Boakye Agyarko from office.

In a statement issued and signed by the Director of Communications at the Presidency, Eugene Arhin, it said: "The President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has, by letter, dated 6th August, 2018, relieved the Minister for Energy, Boakye Agyarko, of his position, with immediate effect."

But Edward Bawa on Accra-based Adom FM said more heads must roll at the seat of government.

He said "I’m not surprised over Agyarko’s dismissal because he has failed but the Executive Secretary to the President should not also have his job by now."

He added: "Stop praising the president that he has shown leadership in Agyarko’s dismissal, President Akufo-Addo must apologise to Ghanaians for sleeping on his job and failing to protect Ghanaians’ interest in the renegotiation of the Ameri deal."

He has taken swipe at Nana Asante Bediatuo for failing to do due diligent and proper scrutiny of the documents presented Boakye Agyarko before endorsing the agreement through an executive order to seek Parliamentary approval.

He stated that "An astute lawyer like Bediatuo who is very knowledgeable in the law should not be left out, he should follow Agyarko."