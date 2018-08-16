We don't want you again - Assin Central rejects Ken Agyapong

news

Some residents of the Assin Central Constituency in the Central Region have indicated that they are fed up with their Member of Parliament, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong.

They said it is time for a new face to represent the constituency in Parliament.

They argue that he is not the only one that can become their Member of Parliament and that he is not the only one in the constituency with the knowledge and expertise to be an MP.

However, the maverick politician had earlier stated that he won't seek re-election in 2020.

According to Mr. Agyapong, his wife after watching the video tendered in evidence against him by MP for Asawase, Mohammed Mubarak Muntaka, got angry and advised him not to contest the seat again.

“My wife told me not to contest again after watching the video. She agrees that indeed what I said was true. I will leave Parliament and become a star", he said.

Agyapong is under probe from the Privileges Committee of Parliament for allegedly describing Parliamentarians as lazy.

Mr. Agyapong appeared before the privileges committee and rendered an unqualified apology to parliament and its leadership, insisting that he said parliament was cheap and not useless.