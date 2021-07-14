NDC MPs tell Auditor General to audit Rebecca Akufo-Addo's account

The Deputy Minority Leader, James Klutse Avedzi, addressing the media, said "If the First Lady is not interested to receive allowances, then all state sponsorship for her non-profit organisation should also be refunded since she is not personally interested in that.

"As Chairman of the Public Account Committee (PAC), we are serving notice that we will write officially to the Auditor General to go into auditing the account of the First Lady as well as the Second Lady."

He also acknowledged that the decision by the First Lady to refund the GH¢899,000 she received from the state should come with some interest that the money would have accrued.

"So we are calling on the A-G to go into the accounts of the First Lady to ascertain that the money she actually refunded was the money she received and also compute the interest that would have accrued if that money had been put to an interest-bearing account.