Ayawaso West Wuogon by-election violence: NDC gives gov't 30-day to compensate victims

A statement signed by the General Secretary of the NDC, Fifi Kwetey Fiavi, blamed the Attorney General for not ensuring that the affected victims are duly compensated.

"The NDC is appalled by the blatant refusal of the Akufo-Addo/Bawumia government to implement the recommendations of the Emile Short Commission and its own White Paper on this matter. It is shameful, to say the least, that till date, the Akufo-Addo/Bawumia government has not deemed it necessary to prosecute the perpetrators of the Ayawaso by-election violence," portions of the statement read.

It further added that the government as a matter of urgency to within 30 months "pay fair and adequate compensation to all injured victims" adding that failure to do will result in all necessary steps being taken to seek appropriate compensation for the victims.

By-election violence

On Thursday, January 31, 2019, seven people sustained serious wounds when some gunmen invaded the La-Bawaleshie residence of the NDC parliamentary candidate in the by-election, Delali Kwasi Brempong.

The victims were sent to the Legon Hospital after which one of the victims was transferred to the 37 Military Hospital due to the critical nature of his condition.

Some of the victims sustained injuries on the neck, arm, and back. Ishao Yaro was one of the victims of the shooting incident and has since been receiving treatment at the 37 Military Hospital.

His right leg is badly damaged after he was shot at close range by some masked security personnel.

Speaking to Accra-based Joy FM, Yaro said doctors told him he could lose his leg as a way to save his life.

"I was screaming before they put me in a pick-up and sent me to the hospital," he said.

A straight shiny metal has been fixed beside the leg to keep it straight because the bullets shattered the bone in the leg.