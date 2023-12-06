Bawumia granted more time by the NPP National Council to choose a running mate

This was announced by the General Secretary of the party, Justin Frimpong Kodua, at a press conference in Accra.

At a crucial meeting of the NPP's National Executive Council to consider possible candidates held today, December 6, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia requested an extension of time to consult further on his selection of a running mate ahead of the 2024 elections.

According to Mr. Kodua, the Council has granted this request and is looking forward to a new date from the flagbearer.

According to Article 13 of the NPP Constitution, the Flagbearer should announce his running mate, 12 months before the general elections.

Tomorrow, December 7, 2023 marks exactly 12 months to the election 2024.

Also, the Council has varied the date for the conduct of primaries in constituencies with sitting MPs.

The election will now be held on the 27th of January and not the 20th of January, 2024.

