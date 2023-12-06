According to the party, the request of the Vice President and the flagbearer for the 2024 general elections is accepted.
Bawumia granted more time by the NPP National Council to choose a running mate
The National Council of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has ceded to the request by Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia to be granted time for the selection of his running mate.
This was announced by the General Secretary of the party, Justin Frimpong Kodua, at a press conference in Accra.
At a crucial meeting of the NPP's National Executive Council to consider possible candidates held today, December 6, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia requested an extension of time to consult further on his selection of a running mate ahead of the 2024 elections.
According to Mr. Kodua, the Council has granted this request and is looking forward to a new date from the flagbearer.
According to Article 13 of the NPP Constitution, the Flagbearer should announce his running mate, 12 months before the general elections.
Tomorrow, December 7, 2023 marks exactly 12 months to the election 2024.
Also, the Council has varied the date for the conduct of primaries in constituencies with sitting MPs.
The election will now be held on the 27th of January and not the 20th of January, 2024.
In the meantime, campaign activities have been suspended in these constituencies until the 2024 budget is approved.
