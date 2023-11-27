Bawumia should tell us how he will turn the economy around — Franklin Cudjoe

Speaking on Citi TV, Cudjoe stated that Dr. Bawumia espoused a similar idea of transforming the economy, but the little conversation came out of his blue-economy idea.

Pulse Ghana

Mahama during the Building Tour campaign said the 24-hour economy is one of the key pillars of his campaign platform for the 2024 presidential election.

He argued that such a policy would help boost economic growth and create jobs.

He pledged to equip the youth of Ghana with the knowledge and skills needed for a sustainable future.

He indicated that the NDC government in 2025 will introduce a 24-hour economy with incentives and tax breaks for manufacturers who will run extra shifts to create more room for employment.

He said an NDC government will work to ease the burden of taxes imposed by the NPP administration on Ghanaian businesses and investors, which has robbed Ghana of its envious position as one of Africa's leading destinations for investment.

Dr. Bawumia, reacting to Mahama's promise called on Ghanaians to ignore the proposal.

He said Mahama does not know what a 24-hour economy is therefore, Ghanaians should not vote for him in the 2024 general elections.

Bawumia stated that policy is already being implemented in the country, as hospitals and fuel companies, among others, operate a 24-hour system.

But Franklin Cudjoe said messaging is key in an election year at a time 24-hour economy has taken centre stage. Not that it has not been there before; the blue economy has been there.

He added that the green economy, which have been bastardized and destroyed, is also there. Dr. Bawumia spoke about the blue economy; why is nobody discussing it? Is it because nobody knew what the blue economy is? That’s optimizing resources.

According to him, Bawumia probably missed an opportunity to be discussing the optimization of some of these blue economy issues. Rather than respond to John Mahama in the way he did, essentially saying that we should forget about it, be on your own messages. How do we turn the economy? And I think that is what Dr. Bawumia’s camp should be focusing on right now; they shouldn’t be distracted.

