Ablakwa disclosed that a member of Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia's manifesto team has secured a lucrative GH¢245 million contract through single-sourcing.
Bawumia's manifesto team member grabs GH¢245m single-sourced contract — Ablakwa
A revelation by Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, Member of Parliament for North Tongu, has uncovered another significant scandal within the government led by the New Patriotic Party.
Recommended articles
According to intercepted documents, the Public Procurement Authority (PPA) approved a controversial contract on October 5th, 2023, to Spectrum Fibre Limited.
Signed by PPA Chief Executive Frank Mante and addressed to Ghana Health Service Director-General Dr. Patrick Kuma-Aboagye, the letter grants approval for Spectrum Fibre to single-source a Wide Network (WAN) Connectivity Services and Data Solution Centre for GH¢745 sites nationwide over a 10-year period, valued at US$18,480,125.00, equivalent to GH¢245 million at the current exchange rate.
Ablakwa in a Facebook post revealed outrage among top officials in Ghana's health sector, who see this deal as unnecessary and duplicative. They point out that Spectrum Fibre's tasks are already covered in a US$100 million contract awarded in 2017 to Lightwave eHealthcare Solutions Limited through single-sourcing.
Since the rollout of the Lightwave contract, Ghanaian taxpayers have reportedly paid GH¢595,873,749.23.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh