Bawumia's manifesto team member grabs GH¢245m single-sourced contract — Ablakwa

Emmanuel Tornyi

A revelation by Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, Member of Parliament for North Tongu, has uncovered another significant scandal within the government led by the New Patriotic Party.

Ablakwa disclosed that a member of Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia's manifesto team has secured a lucrative GH¢245 million contract through single-sourcing.

According to intercepted documents, the Public Procurement Authority (PPA) approved a controversial contract on October 5th, 2023, to Spectrum Fibre Limited.

Signed by PPA Chief Executive Frank Mante and addressed to Ghana Health Service Director-General Dr. Patrick Kuma-Aboagye, the letter grants approval for Spectrum Fibre to single-source a Wide Network (WAN) Connectivity Services and Data Solution Centre for GH¢745 sites nationwide over a 10-year period, valued at US$18,480,125.00, equivalent to GH¢245 million at the current exchange rate.

Ablakwa in a Facebook post revealed outrage among top officials in Ghana's health sector, who see this deal as unnecessary and duplicative. They point out that Spectrum Fibre's tasks are already covered in a US$100 million contract awarded in 2017 to Lightwave eHealthcare Solutions Limited through single-sourcing.

Since the rollout of the Lightwave contract, Ghanaian taxpayers have reportedly paid GH¢595,873,749.23.

