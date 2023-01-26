Be on standby; we may need you for other duties - Asiedu Nketiah to former minority leaders

The unpopular decision has triggered angry reactions by the minority lawmakers and caused them to be divided, with one section of them calling for a reversal of the reshuffle while the other section endorses the decision.

No fewer than 44 MPs signed a petition to reject the decision of the party, describing it as unfair and unpopular while 77 MPs have also signed another to throw their weight behind the party’s decision.

Reacting to the developments, Asiedu Nketiah said the reshuffle is not the end of the road for the old parliamentary caucus leaders.

“We are taking this decision not because it doesn’t hurt us. All persons involved are very good friends of mine, but we have to take a decision because it’s a leadership responsibility imposed on us. And we cannot fail the nation, so wherever anybody’s talent comes in need, we will fall on that person and assign him the duty to discharge. For those who are going out of the front line of our Parliamentary leadership, it doesn’t mean that is the end of them. We may need them in other capacities, and we will go for them to perform those duties,” he told Citi News.

Meanwhile, Mustapha Gbande, the Deputy General Secretary of the NDC was attacked and beaten up by some angry youth suspected to be members of the party who stormed a radio station where he was speaking to justify the reshuffle of the leadership of the party’s caucus in parliament.

The hostile incident occurred on January 25, 2023, on the premises of Radio Tamale 91.7.