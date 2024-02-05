Bono East Region: Queen Mothers declare support for Mahama

The Queen Mothers in the Bono East Region led by Nana Serwaa Bonsu Ohemaa of the Amantin Traditional area revealed that the former first lady was very instrumental in visiting them to ensure that there is consistent development within the region.

Ohemaa Nana Serwaa Bonsu reiterated that the current government has neglected the Bono East Region hence they are pleading with Lordina Mahama to ensure that they work very hard to ensure resounding victory in the 2024 polls.

She said the Bono East region always had a special recognition under former first lady Lordina Mahama she always visited us and ensured we had developmental projects. Lordina Mahama took most of us on foreign trips which helped us a lot so we are throwing support behind Lordina and her husband to win power and bring back development to the Bono East Region.

