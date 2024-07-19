Bow your head in shame — NDC's Prince Henry to SSNIT Board Chair Elizabeth Ohene

He argued that Ohene must take responsibility for the failed sale and step down to restore confidence in the organisation.

The demand follows the termination of the sale of SSNIT-owned hotels, a decision that has raised eyebrows and sparked a heated debate within political and social circles.

On July 13, 2024, Elizabeth Ohene signed the termination letter concerning the cancellation of the intended sale of a 60% stake in four of SSNIT's hotels to a private hotel owned by Minister of Food and Agriculture, Bryan Acheampong.

Her signature finalises the decision to halt the transaction, which had sparked significant controversy and opposition from various stakeholders.

This decision came after Rock City Hotel withdrew its bid due to widespread opposition from stakeholders.

Despite the National Pensions Regulatory Authority (NPRA) approving SSNIT's plan, organised labour had planned a strike over the matter, scheduled for Monday, July 15, 2024.

Prince Henry argued that Elizabeth Ohene's continued tenure as Board Chair was untenable.

In an X post, he contended that the termination of the sale process indicates a lack of proper oversight and strategic direction under her leadership.

According to him, the situation undermines public trust in SSNIT's management and calls into question the integrity of the Board's decision-making processes.

His call for resignation is rooted in concerns over transparency and accountability.

Henry pointed out that the decision to sell the hotels had initially been presented as a strategic move to optimise SSNIT's assets and improve its financial standing.