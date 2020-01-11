The deadline for the planned new voters register comes despite opposition from the main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).

According to the Director of Electoral Services at the EC, Dr. Serebour Quaicoe, the EC is going ahead with its programme and will announce a commencement very date soon.

He told Accra-based Citi FM that the budget for the exercise has been approved but the EC is yet to receive the funds.

Meanwhile, the Inter-Party Resistance Against a New Voters’ Register (IPRNA) will today (Saturday January 11) in Tamale against the compilation of a new voters' register.

The demonstration, “Tikusayi demonstration”, will start from the Jubilee Park (Police Park) at 6am on Saturday, going through – Police runabout – Prisons Canteen – PK Gombila – Choggu runabout – Central Market – Aboaboo Traffic, and reconvening at the Police Park, a statement issued by the organizers say.