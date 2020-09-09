A group known as the Concerned Citizens of Okyeman protested to register their displeasure against a post shared by John Mahama which labeled some members of the ruling government as 'Akyem Mafia and Sakawa Boys'.

The protestors clad in red and black and wielding placards gathered at the forecourt of the centre close to the lorry station at Asamankese to begin their protest.

Some of the placards read "No more NDC Tribalism", "Nana Addo, Akyems are proud of you", "Empty Barrel", "Long Live Akyems" among others.

The Bolgatanga Central MP, Isaac Adongo, in a statement relating to the controversial Agyapa Royalties deal, accused the President and his kith of forming a families-and-friends cartel to capture the mineral resources of the state via the deal.

He labeled them as "sakawa" and "Akyem mafia". A development that has caught the ire of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and some members of his government.

Okyeman demo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo at a meeting with the Ghana Catholic Bishops' Conference at the Jubilee House on Friday, August 4, 2020, said identified groups and Ghanaians should condemn the comments.

READ MORE: The next NDC gov't will not respect Agyapa deal - Mahama

He said he was 'very disturbed' by the ethnocentric tagging his ethnic group but also said, 'that is the kind of language we don't want in our politics.

"The comments made by my opponent [John Mahama] 'Ayem Sakawa' people I have not heard any public figure in this country comment on it. it is completely unacceptable. If I wake up to make such a comment about Northerners or Gonjas you can imagine the uproar that will be in the country. A former President of Ghana you can call a group of Ghanaians 'Sakawa' people and it involves the group of a sitting President," he added.

He said: "His statement has been passed without comments from groups. At the same time, we have been told to bring the politics of insults to an end. We need to focus on this matter in an even-handed way."