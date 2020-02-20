He said the law will deal with any official if found culpable in corrupt act irrespective of the person's political affiliation and position.

Delivering the 2020 State of the Nation Address (SONA) in Parliament on Thursday [February 20, 2019], he stated that no one is above the law.

"I would like to repeat that if evidence of corruption is presented, no one will be spared regardless of your position or political affiliation. No one is above the law.

"That is the true meaning of equality before the law.

"My government will also ensure that all those who are before the court will be prosecuted," he said.

He stated that his government has strengthened the legal framework to fight corruption, with the help of Parliament passing the witness protection Act, 2018 (ACT 959), the office of the Special Prosecutor Act, 2019, Act (992) which provides 9 frameworks for enacting a beneficial ownership register.

He assured that with political will, the war against corruption is feasible and will be won.

So far, twenty-one officials of the previous administration are standing trial over their involvement in alleged acts of corruption or causing financial loss to the State.