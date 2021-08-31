Speaking on Net2 TV on Monday, August 30, 2021, he said "We are going to let the whole world know who is the grandfather of corruption in Ghana. We are going to petition the new Special Prosecutor to investigate the Airbus saga.

"On Wednesday we are going to hold a press conference and announce to the whole world how corrupt Mr. Mahama is."

On February 3, 2020, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo referred the Airbus bribery scandal to the Office of the Special Prosecutor for immediate investigation.

The Office said there is "reasonable suspicion of corruption" in Airbus between 2009-2015 in the now-famous airbus military aircraft scandal.

A statement signed by the former Special Prosecutor, Martin Amidu, said the Office commenced investigations into the scandal.

It said the office had contacted the relevant domestic public institutions which could assist the ongoing investigations to provide information and documents under the OSP Act, 2017 (Act 959), adding that contacts had also been initiated with the appropriate foreign authorities, as provided by law, for information and documents to assist the investigations.