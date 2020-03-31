He said COVID-19 and the lockdown situation that is crippling the operation of businesses leading to job cuts.

According to him, the current turn of events should compel the President to exhibit his commitment to having the interest of Ghana at heart.

Speaking on the floor of Parliament, he said "As the Minister said, hotels and businesses are laying off workers in order to ensure that they cover their cost. This is the time for President Akufo-Addo to reduce the size of his ministers. Mr. Speaker, the President must demonstrate leadership and commitment. He must send a signal to the people of Ghana that he is in charge and prepared to sacrifice. We cannot have a Ministry with four Ministers. We cannot have a system with all those bloated Presidential staffers feeding at the place of government."

In 2019, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's main contender in the 2020 elections, former President John Mahama challenged the government to reduce the size of his government by about 40 appointees to ensure efficiency.

The current administration now has over 110 ministers, at least 20 ministers more than its predecessors appointed.

The number of ministers serving under the Nana Addo has jumped from 110 to 123 ministers.

This follows the appointment ministers and deputy ministers to the six newly created regions.

13 more names were added as ministers-designate and deputy ministers-designates for the new regions.

The current administration now has 35 ministers more than its predecessor led by John Mahama which had 88 ministers.

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) then in opposition, criticised the number of persons serving as ministers in the Mahama government.

They argued that the number could be reduced to 20 if the NDC administration was bold about cutting down spending and saving the national purse.