Date, filing fees announced for NPP's Walewale primary hours after court order

Kojo Emmanuel

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has released the schedule for a re-run of the parliamentary primary in the Walewale constituency in the North East Region.

Justin Kodua Frimpong
Justin Kodua Frimpong

This decision comes after a High Court in Tamale annulled the previous election, which had been won by Dr Mahama Tia Kabiru.

Following the court ruling on September 2, 2024, the NPP has announced that fresh nominations will be accepted from September 2 to September 5, 2024, according to a statement from the party's General Secretary, Justin Kodua Frimpong.

The re-run election is set for Sunday, September 8, 2024. Aspiring candidates are required to pay a non-refundable application fee of GH¢3,000 and a filing fee of GH¢35,000.

However, women, youth, and persons with disabilities are eligible for a 50% discount on the filing fee. Those who participated in the initial primary will not be required to pay these fees.

Lariba Zuweira Abudu
Lariba Zuweira Abudu Pulse Ghana

To ensure the smooth conduct of the re-run, the party has formed an Election Committee, led by Alhaji Haruna Mohammed.

On June 24, 2024, the Tamale High Court issued an injunction against Dr Mahama Tia Kabiru, preventing him from presenting himself as the elected parliamentary candidate of the NPP.

This decision, made by Justice Richard Kugyapaw comes after the incumbent Member of Parliament, Hajia Lariba Zuweratu, contested the election results.

Earlier this year, in January, Dr Kabiru, a 35-year-old PhD holder and Vice Presidential special advisor beat Hajia Lariba Abudu in the parliamentary primary of the NPP after securing 145 to emerge the winner.

Dr Mahama Tia Kabiru
Dr Mahama Tia Kabiru Pulse Ghana

The confusion within the NPP in the Walewale Constituency continues to deepen as supporters of the incumbent MP for the area, Hajia Lariba Abudu and supporters of Dr Tia Abudu Kabiru attacked each other in what could be described as a free-for-all fight in the studios of Eagle FM.

Kojo Emmanuel Kojo Emmanuel

