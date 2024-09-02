Date, filing fees announced for NPP's Walewale primary hours after court order

Following the court ruling on September 2, 2024, the NPP has announced that fresh nominations will be accepted from September 2 to September 5, 2024, according to a statement from the party's General Secretary, Justin Kodua Frimpong.

The re-run election is set for Sunday, September 8, 2024. Aspiring candidates are required to pay a non-refundable application fee of GH¢3,000 and a filing fee of GH¢35,000.

However, women, youth, and persons with disabilities are eligible for a 50% discount on the filing fee. Those who participated in the initial primary will not be required to pay these fees.

To ensure the smooth conduct of the re-run, the party has formed an Election Committee, led by Alhaji Haruna Mohammed.

On June 24, 2024, the Tamale High Court issued an injunction against Dr Mahama Tia Kabiru, preventing him from presenting himself as the elected parliamentary candidate of the NPP.

This decision, made by Justice Richard Kugyapaw comes after the incumbent Member of Parliament, Hajia Lariba Zuweratu, contested the election results.

Earlier this year, in January, Dr Kabiru, a 35-year-old PhD holder and Vice Presidential special advisor beat Hajia Lariba Abudu in the parliamentary primary of the NPP after securing 145 to emerge the winner.

Hajia Lariba Abudu, filed a case at the Tamale High Court, disputing the election result which pointed to a win for Dr Mahama Tia Abdul Kabiru.