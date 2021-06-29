The MP apologised for his indiscretion after the trial judge of an Accra High Court, Justice Eric Baah, drew his attention to a possible contempt, saving him a jail sentence.

This comes after lawyers for Anas raised objections to portions of Kennedy Agyapong's witness statement in the ongoing defamation suit against the MP, seeking GH¢25 million in damages.

Anas' lawyers argued that the matters Kennedy Agyapong was seeking to testify to were not within his personal knowledge neither did he author them.

A member of Anas' legal team, Odei Krow, prayed Justice Eric Baah of the General Jurisdiction Court 2 Division of the High Court, not to allow the MP to testify to the contentious narrations since doing so will offend the rules of evidence.

Kennedy Agyapong was angry when Odie Krow described him as "incompetent" when he asked him to identify video evidence that the MP had submitted before the law court.

But the MP responded angrily and described the lawyer as "foolish".

The MP argued that the description by the lawyer was an insult to him.

He said "The words he (Odie Krow) used was an insult to me [Kennedy Agyapong]. He earlier said I'm incompetent".

"Who the hell do you think you are? I am a Member of Parliament. My Lord, he [Odie Krow] is disrespecting me. Have you campaigned before?" he asked.

The presiding judge intervened to calm matters in court.

He explained that lawyers and witnesses address the court and not individuals.

Therefore, any indecent language used during court proceedings was against the dignity of the court.

Justice Baah said "I agree that the unprinted words used by the defendant are not acceptable, and I call on him to withdraw his words."

The outspoken MP admitted and apologised to the court.