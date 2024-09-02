Division hits La Dade Kotopon NPP as former MP Sowah Odotei goes independent

Background

Vincent Sowah Odotei, who served as the MP for La Dade Kotopon from 2016 to 2020, lost his seat in the 2020 NPP primaries to the current MP, Rita Naa Odoley Sowah.

Despite his defeat, Odotei remained an active figure within the party and the constituency, continuing to engage with his supporters and addressing local issues.

However, tensions have been simmering within the party since the primaries, with Odotei's supporters feeling marginalised and voicing concerns about the party's leadership in the constituency.

These grievances have now culminated in Odotei's decision to break away from the NPP and contest as an independent candidate.

Odotei's decision was driven by a perceived lack of inclusivity and fairness within the NPP's internal processes.

Supporters of the former MP popularly referred to as Obama have expressed dissatisfaction with what they describe as the party's failure to acknowledge the contributions of key figures like Odotei.

Pulse Ghana

They also claim that the current MP, Rita Naa Odoley Sowah, has not adequately addressed the needs of the constituency, leading to growing disillusionment among the electorate.

Odotei, in a statement announcing his candidacy, emphasised his commitment to serving the people of La Dade Kotopon.

In an interview with GNA, Odotei stated that he would outline his vision for the Constituency in the coming days.

According to him, his decision to come back was to complete the developmental projects he initiated in his first tenure as MP and represent the interest of the La people in the ninth Parliament.

The decision by Sowah Odotei to run as an independent candidate poses a significant challenge to the NPP in La Dade Kotopon.

