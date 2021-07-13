RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  politics

$5m bribery allegations: Chief Justice must step aside - NDC

Kojo Emmanuel

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has called on the Chief Justice, Justice Kwesi Anin Yeboah to step aside until the matters are looked into and a clear outcome emerges in relation to the $5m bribery allegations against him.

Justice Kwasi Anin Yeboah
Justice Kwasi Anin Yeboah

According to the General Secretary of the party, Johnson Aseidu Nketia, "In the last few days we have learned about damning allegations made against His Lordship the Chief Justice of the Republic of Ghana Justice Annin Yeboah by a prominent lawyer Akwasi Afifa Esq. to the effect that his client whose case he was conducting had informed him that the Chief Justice demanded a bribe of five million dollars to fix the verdict of a case before the supreme court."

Addressing the media on Tuesday, July 13, 2021, he said the NDC has "taken notice of a denial by the Chief in question, Nana Ogyeedom Obranu Kwesi Atta VI and the Chief Justice of the said allegations and the subsequent request of the latter for investigations into the matter by the CID of the Ghana Police Service."

He said the allegations made against the Chief Justice are very grave and rock the very foundations of the Judiciary, which is an indispensable and independent arm of government.

He stated that the allegations have a component of criminality and it is in equal measure about alleged misconduct on the part of a judge and as such it would ordinarily fall within the ambit of the Judicial Service to take steps to unravel the truth about this matter and take disciplinary action if proven to be true.

Meanwhile, the Alliance for Social Equity and Public Accountability (ASEPA) has filed a complaint against Chief Justice.

ASEPA in a petition said "a response filed by Mr. Kwesi Afrifa Esq a Ghanaian Lawyer. in response to a petition brought against hirn al the General Legal Council by one Nana Ogyeedom Obranu Kwesi Atte VI made some very chilling allegations against the Chief Justice of the Republic Ghana Justice Kwesi Annin Yeboah.

"An allegation that Nana Ogyoodom Obranu Kwesi A. VI disclosed to his former Lawyer Mr.Kweal Mate Esq, that the Chief Justice had demanded a bribe of $5 million from him to help him win a case he had at the Supreme Court, the petition indicated."

Justice Kwesi Anin-Yeboah has dismissed allegations leveled against him, to the effect, that he demanded a $5million bribe to influence a case pending before the Supreme Court.

