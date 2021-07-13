$5m bribery allegations: Chief Justice must step aside - NDC

Addressing the media on Tuesday, July 13, 2021, he said the NDC has "taken notice of a denial by the Chief in question, Nana Ogyeedom Obranu Kwesi Atta VI and the Chief Justice of the said allegations and the subsequent request of the latter for investigations into the matter by the CID of the Ghana Police Service."

He said the allegations made against the Chief Justice are very grave and rock the very foundations of the Judiciary, which is an indispensable and independent arm of government.

He stated that the allegations have a component of criminality and it is in equal measure about alleged misconduct on the part of a judge and as such it would ordinarily fall within the ambit of the Judicial Service to take steps to unravel the truth about this matter and take disciplinary action if proven to be true.

Meanwhile, the Alliance for Social Equity and Public Accountability (ASEPA) has filed a complaint against Chief Justice.

ASEPA in a petition said "a response filed by Mr. Kwesi Afrifa Esq a Ghanaian Lawyer. in response to a petition brought against hirn al the General Legal Council by one Nana Ogyeedom Obranu Kwesi Atte VI made some very chilling allegations against the Chief Justice of the Republic Ghana Justice Kwesi Annin Yeboah.

"An allegation that Nana Ogyoodom Obranu Kwesi A. VI disclosed to his former Lawyer Mr.Kweal Mate Esq, that the Chief Justice had demanded a bribe of $5 million from him to help him win a case he had at the Supreme Court, the petition indicated."