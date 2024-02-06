The advice was given during a courtesy call made by John Mahama to the Gbewaa Palace in Yendi. Speaking on behalf of the Yaa Naa, Naa Jacob Mahama, emphasized the importance of prioritizing a meaningful legacy that would not only benefit the former president's children but also contribute to the nation's progress.
Don't amass wealth if you get power again; build legacies -Yaa Naa advises Mahama
The Overlord of Dagbon, Yaa Naa Abubakari Mahama II, has urged the flagbearer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, to focus on leaving a lasting legacy rather than amassing personal wealth if re-elected in the upcoming 2024 polls.
"I believe you’re not coming to make more money for your family, but to leave a legacy that not only your children will be proud of but will pave the way for them wherever they may find themselves in the future when you are long gone to your maker," advised Naa Jacob Mahama, as quoted by citinewsroom.com.
The Overlord of Dagbon cautioned Mahama to be vigilant about identifying his true friends amidst potential opportunists. Reflecting on Mahama's previous political experience, he reminded the former president to discern between genuine allies and those who may undermine his government if he secures victory in the 2024 elections.
"The most important thing for you at this stage of your political life is to be able to tell who your true friends are from the opportunistic ones. You were there once, and it shouldn't be difficult for you to understand," said the Overlord of Dagbon.
John Mahama initiated his 'Building Ghana Tour' on Monday, February 5, 2024, commencing with activities in Mion, Gushegu, and Yendi constituencies in the Northern Region. The second day of the tour is set to include engagements in the four constituencies within the Tamale Township, namely Tamale Central, Tamale North, Tamale South, and Sagnarigu constituencies.
