Don't amass wealth if you get power again; build legacies -Yaa Naa advises Mahama

"I believe you’re not coming to make more money for your family, but to leave a legacy that not only your children will be proud of but will pave the way for them wherever they may find themselves in the future when you are long gone to your maker," advised Naa Jacob Mahama, as quoted by citinewsroom.com.

The Overlord of Dagbon cautioned Mahama to be vigilant about identifying his true friends amidst potential opportunists. Reflecting on Mahama's previous political experience, he reminded the former president to discern between genuine allies and those who may undermine his government if he secures victory in the 2024 elections.

"The most important thing for you at this stage of your political life is to be able to tell who your true friends are from the opportunistic ones. You were there once, and it shouldn't be difficult for you to understand," said the Overlord of Dagbon.

