Don’t compare me to Trump, I’m more experienced – Kennedy Agyapong

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament for Assin Central said he has been in politics for over 32 years unlike Trump.

He contends that many of the policies introduced by Donald Trump during his presidential tenure were detrimental to ordinary citizens, which is why he vehemently declines any association with the former US leader.

“I call myself the people’s man. When you talk about business, and you mention Donald Trump, I agree. But if you tell me, in politics, I’m like Donald Trump, I disagree. I have been in politics for about 32 years. Donald Trump was a typical businessman, and he went into politics to make a change. Some of his policies were too harsh to ordinary citizens, but when it comes to Ken Agyapong, I think about the ordinary people first and not the higher class,” Agyapong said.

Pulse Ghana

In addition to clarifying his stance on the Trump comparison, Agyapong also categorically defined his political ideology.

“Although the NPP aligns with the Republicans, I’m a Democrat. Democrats always make policies that take care of ordinary people. For Republicans, sometimes their decisions are very tough and do not favor the ordinary citizen. I’m not a conservative, I’m not a socialist either, I’m a liberal,” he said.