ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  politics

Don’t compare me to Trump, I’m more experienced – Kennedy Agyapong

Evans Annang

Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, a flagbearer aspirant of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has shot down comparisons of his presidential ambition with that of former American President Donald Trump.

Kennedy Agyapong
Kennedy Agyapong

He said he can be compared to Trump as a business man but when it comes to politics they are entirely different.

Recommended articles

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament for Assin Central said he has been in politics for over 32 years unlike Trump.

He contends that many of the policies introduced by Donald Trump during his presidential tenure were detrimental to ordinary citizens, which is why he vehemently declines any association with the former US leader.

“I call myself the people’s man. When you talk about business, and you mention Donald Trump, I agree. But if you tell me, in politics, I’m like Donald Trump, I disagree. I have been in politics for about 32 years. Donald Trump was a typical businessman, and he went into politics to make a change. Some of his policies were too harsh to ordinary citizens, but when it comes to Ken Agyapong, I think about the ordinary people first and not the higher class,” Agyapong said.

ADVERTISEMENT
Kennedy Agyapong
Kennedy Agyapong Pulse Ghana

In addition to clarifying his stance on the Trump comparison, Agyapong also categorically defined his political ideology.

“Although the NPP aligns with the Republicans, I’m a Democrat. Democrats always make policies that take care of ordinary people. For Republicans, sometimes their decisions are very tough and do not favor the ordinary citizen. I’m not a conservative, I’m not a socialist either, I’m a liberal,” he said.

During an interview with Umaru Sanda Amadu on Citi TV’s Face to Face, Agyapong confidently labeled himself as “the people’s man.”

Evans Annang Evans Annang Content Associate at Pulse Ghana with interests in politics and local news.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Akua Afriyie

NDC sacks Kumawu Women’s Organizer for supporting Alan Kyeremanten

Kwadwo Nsafoah Poku and Ken Ofori-Atta

It'll be difficult for Nana Addo to sack Ken Ofori-Atta — NPP presidential aspirant

John Mahama with Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang

Prof. Opoku-Agyemang has what it takes to partner with Mahama in 2024 — Dr. Asah-Asante

Alan John Kyerematen

Check out Alan Kyeremanten’s 10-point agenda to transform NPP