NDC is the only party to rescue Ghana for a brighter future — Mahama urges

He said the NDC is the only party that can rescue the country for a brighter future.
John Mahama, the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) is urging Ghanaians not to give up as the country is facing an economic and hardship crisis under the NPP-led administration.
According to him, the NDC is the only development-oriented party in Ghana that ensures the all-round development of the country whenever it is in power.
Mahama said these when he was speaking at the Apostolic Continuation Church, Techiman, in the Bono Region as part of his Building Ghana Tour, on Sunday, November 19, 2023.
He also blamed the NPP administration for the current retrogression and hardships in the nation.
He said the NDC is not like the NPP that makes gargantuan promises that cannot be delivered adding that the NDC is the only development-oriented party.
Mahama is on a #BuildingGhanaTour to interact with stakeholders across the country and an opportunity to connect with Ghanaians generally and the grassroots of the NDC.
