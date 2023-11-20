NDC is the only party to rescue Ghana for a brighter future — Mahama urges

According to him, the NDC is the only development-oriented party in Ghana that ensures the all-round development of the country whenever it is in power.

Mahama said these when he was speaking at the Apostolic Continuation Church, Techiman, in the Bono Region as part of his Building Ghana Tour, on Sunday, November 19, 2023.

He also blamed the NPP administration for the current retrogression and hardships in the nation.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said the NDC is not like the NPP that makes gargantuan promises that cannot be delivered adding that the NDC is the only development-oriented party.