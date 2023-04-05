Dr. Bawumia shakes social media with 'It’s Possible' presidential slogan

However, in a Twitter post on Tuesday, April 4, Bawumia gave the clearest hint yet of his intentions to contest for the flagbearership of the New Patriotic Party for 2024.

And, he did so by drawing a link between what seems to be his presidential ambition with a Biblical verse, Matthew 19:26.

Dr Bawumia posted a picture which had the Ghana flag to the left and the NPP’s red, white and blue flag to the right with the inscription “It Is Possible” at the top of the two flags.

Delivering a speech at the Christ Apostolic Church on 26 March 2023 held at the Accra International Conference Center (AICC), he said: “I believe that God has a destiny for Ghana. I believe that God will get Ghana to the promise land. With God, it is possible! With God, it is possible! With God, it is possible!”

The post set social media agog with many Ghanaians lashing out at the Vice President for conceiving the idea to run amidst the economic difficulties.

Check out some of the reactions below:

