EC announces two-day extension for voter registration exercise

This decision, according to a statement by the EC, comes as a remedial measure to compensate for the network issues that disrupted the process during its initial two days.

“This arrangement has been put in place to make up for the network challenges experienced during the first two (2) days of the Registration Exercise. The Commission aims to ensure that all eligible voters who wish to register, are afforded the opportunity to do so.

“We urge all eligible citizens who are yet to register to visit the Commission’s office in the district where they reside to register to vote.”

The Electoral Commission had earlier announced that it had registered a total of 522,025 registered voters as of Sunday, May 19, 2024.

Breaking down the voter distribution across regions, the Greater Accra region recorded 74,420 voters, constituting 14.3% of the total.

The North East region registered 14,147 voters, representing 2.7%.

The Upper East region reported 20,135 voters, making up 3.9%, while the Northern region tallied 47,948 voters, comprising 9.2%.

This data was disclosed by Samuel Tetteh, the Deputy Commissioner overseeing Operations at the EC, during a press conference held in Accra on Tuesday, May 22, 2024.

Tetteh further highlighted the following voter registrations by region: Bono region with 20,886 voters (4%), Bono East with 18,861 voters (3.6%), Volta region with 26,486 voters (5.1%), and Upper West region with 15,652 voters (3.0%).

The Eastern region accounted for 48,563 voters (9.3%), while the Central region reported 56,141 voters (10.8%).

Additionally, the Ahafo region recorded 10,861 voters (2.1%); Ashanti region had 90,480 voters (17.3%); Western North region reported 16,225 voters (3.1%); Oti region accounted for 14,844 voters (2.8%); Savannah region tallied 12,767 voters (2.4%); and Western region had 33,609 voters (6.4%).