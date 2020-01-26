The claims were first made by Owula Mangortey, a sympathizer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and circulated widely by some NDC activists on social media.

The article by Mr Mangortey suggested that the fault biometric devices were to be used by the EC to justify why it has to compile a new voters register.

In a statement, the EC said the claims are malicious and targeted at Ghanaians to create fear and panic.

"The Electoral Commission wishes to caution the general public to be wary of such dangerous elements in society who will stop at nothing to peddle malicious falsehood to misinform Ghanaians, tarnish its reputable image and create needless fear and panic in the country," the EC's statement dismissing the claims said.

The statement added: "“The EC would like to state clearly that the allegations are a figment of the writer’s imagination since it has not imported any such equipment into the country."

"The Commission is by this statement assuring the general public that the allegations stated in the said article are false and must be disregarded. The security agencies are being called upon by the Commission to get to the bottom of this matter”.