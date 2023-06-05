EC denies inserting unqualified candidate into Assin North voters' register

According to the EC, Article 94 of the 1992 Constitution states that a person does not need to be a registered voter in a specific constituency to be eligible to contest an election there. Simply being a Ghanaian, 21 years or older, of sound mind, and a registered voter is sufficient.

Pulse Ghana

It said if a person wishes to contest in a constituency where they do not hail from, they must be ordinarily resident there or have resided there for at least five years out of the previous ten years.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sammy Gyamfi of the NDC alleged that a member of the NPP, Charles Opoku is not a registered voter in the Assin North Constituency, thus this illegal move is to aid the said candidate, to contest in the NPP Parliamentary primaries to select a candidate for the upcoming Assin North by-election.

He said the NDC's unimpeachable sources revealed that contrary to the clear requirement on the nomination form for the Assin North by-election, which demands that a candidate in the election must be a registered voter in Assin North, the said Charles Opoku is not a registered voter in the constituency.