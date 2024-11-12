ADVERTISEMENT
EC releases 2024 certified voters register summary; over 18.7m eligible voters

Andreas Kamasah

The Electoral Commission (EC) of Ghana has issued its certified Voters Register ahead of the 2024 General Election, documenting 18,774,159 eligible voters across the country. This figure includes voters with biometric data, special voters, and those who will require manual verification.

Electoral Commission of Ghana
Electoral Commission of Ghana

Key Data from the Certified Register

Recommended articles

The total number of voters registered with biometric data stands at 18,640,811. An additional 131,478 voters are designated as special voters, a category that includes security personnel, media members, and EC staff who will cast their ballots prior to Election Day. Furthermore, 1,870 voters who registered but whose biometric data was corrupted will be manually verified.

The Electoral Commission's press release, issued on 11th November 2024, also outlines other notable data:

  • Voters on Exceptions List: 33,352
  • Voters on Multiples List: 26,569
  • Voters on Proxy List: 2,141
  • Transferred Voters: 310,579
  • Absent Voters: 441,173
The EC clarifies that the 18,774,159 total valid voters include the sum of biometric voters, special voters, and those without biometric data, ensuring transparency in voter registration.

Adjustments for Closed Polling Stations

The Commission explains a discrepancy in the Absent Voters list due to the administrative closure of some polling stations, either because they did not meet minimum voter thresholds or due to community requests. As a result, 884 voters from these closed stations were transferred to nearby stations but were not included in the Absent Voters list. The EC assures that these voters’ records, along with their transfer details, are securely documented in the Voter Management System for accountability.

In releasing the certified register, Samuel Tettey, Deputy Chairman of Operations, reaffirmed the Commission’s commitment to ensuring a transparent, fair, and credible election process in the upcoming 2024 General Election.

See the press release below:

