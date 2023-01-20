Elect me as your President and I will feed the whole Africa through farming – Kennedy Agyapong

“If you vote me today or elect me as President of Ghana, I will use the five regions of the north, Afram and Accra plains to feed the whole of Africa,” he promised.

Speaking to journalists in Accra, the Assin Central legislator stressed that Ghana can see real socio-economic development if agriculture is boosted.

“We have arable lands here, and we are saying we are poor. We are not poor, we need a push and enlightenment. People must have confidence, so we take our destiny into our own hands and the sky will be the limit”, the presidential aspirant added.

In 2022, Mr. Agyapong opened up on his presidential ambitions on the ticket of the NPP saying he is the best option as presidential candidate for the party in the next general elections.

In an earlier address to his supporters in the United States, Agyapong stressed that he was more a leader than a politician, explaining that as a leader, he was focused more on national development whereas politicians are focused on the next election.

Pulse Ghana

“I don’t want to be president for eight years, I only want to be president for four years, challenge me and see how it will be done, and there is a difference between a leader and a politician.

“A leader is the one who thinks of the development of his country and takes bold decisions irrespective of the repercussions. And the politician is the one who thinks of tomorrow’s election and therefore is not bold to take decisions,” he said in a YouTube video shared by Smart Ghana Updates TV.

“And so, I don’t think of tomorrow’s election, I think of today and how I can make a difference,” he stressed adding that even in the event that he was going to spend the full eight-year constitutional term, “Ghanaians will decide after four years, I won’t be afraid, I will invest in Ghana and create employment for the youth,” he said to loud applause.