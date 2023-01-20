ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  politics

Elect me as your President and I will feed the whole Africa through farming – Kennedy Agyapong

Evans Annang

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong has shared his vision to create a sustainable economy for Ghana.

Kennedy Agyapong
Kennedy Agyapong

He said if he is elected as President of Ghana in 2024, he will use farming to sustain Ghana and Africa as a whole.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

“If you vote me today or elect me as President of Ghana, I will use the five regions of the north, Afram and Accra plains to feed the whole of Africa,” he promised.

Speaking to journalists in Accra, the Assin Central legislator stressed that Ghana can see real socio-economic development if agriculture is boosted.

“We have arable lands here, and we are saying we are poor. We are not poor, we need a push and enlightenment. People must have confidence, so we take our destiny into our own hands and the sky will be the limit”, the presidential aspirant added.

In 2022, Mr. Agyapong opened up on his presidential ambitions on the ticket of the NPP saying he is the best option as presidential candidate for the party in the next general elections.

In an earlier address to his supporters in the United States, Agyapong stressed that he was more a leader than a politician, explaining that as a leader, he was focused more on national development whereas politicians are focused on the next election.

Kennedy Agyapong
Kennedy Agyapong Pulse Ghana

I don’t want to be president for eight years, I only want to be president for four years, challenge me and see how it will be done, and there is a difference between a leader and a politician.

“A leader is the one who thinks of the development of his country and takes bold decisions irrespective of the repercussions. And the politician is the one who thinks of tomorrow’s election and therefore is not bold to take decisions,” he said in a YouTube video shared by Smart Ghana Updates TV.

And so, I don’t think of tomorrow’s election, I think of today and how I can make a difference,” he stressed adding that even in the event that he was going to spend the full eight-year constitutional term, “Ghanaians will decide after four years, I won’t be afraid, I will invest in Ghana and create employment for the youth,” he said to loud applause.

Agyapong is hoping to succeed president Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as leader of the NPP going into the 2024 elections.

Evans Annang Evans Annang Content Associate at Pulse Ghana with interests in politics and local news.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Kennedy Agyapong

I paid loans and bought cars for NPP – Kennedy Agyapong lists his achievements for the party

Kennedy Agyapong

An NPP man was the first person to accuse me of being a drug dealer — Kennedy Agyapong

Bawumia turns funeral to rally grounds as fans enthusiastically mob him

Bawumia turns funeral to rally grounds as fans enthusiastically mob him

Kennedy Agyapong

NPP lost seats in the Central Region because there was no unity — Kennedy Agyapong