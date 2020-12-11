On the part of Ouatarra, he said he is looking forward to working with Nana Addo for the mutual benefit of both countries.

In a Facebook post, he wrote: "My warmest congratulations and best wishes to my brother Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on his re-election as President of the Republic of Ghana. I look forward to working with him in the same warm spirit which has marked the historic and fraternal relations between Côte d’Ivoire and Ghana for so many years."

Alassane Ouattara with Nana Addo

The Nigerian leader in a series of tweets said he is also looking forward to working with Nana Addo "to realise our shared goals of peace, security, and prosperity for our citizens and for the entire ECOWAS community".

"On behalf of the government and people of Nigeria, I wish President Akufo-Addo a successful new tenure and peace and stability in his country, as well as improved relations between our two countries.

"Nigeria and Ghana share close historical and cultural ties and I look forward to working with President Akufo-Addo to realise our shared goals of peace, security, and prosperity for our citizens and for the entire ECOWAS community.

"I congratulate President Akufo-Addo on his re-election for a second term in office. I also commend the people of Ghana on the successful conclusion of the presidential and parliamentary elections - further proof that constitutional democracy has come to stay in West Africa," he added.