According to the APC founder, signing a pact between only the two main political parties is sheer disrespect to the ten other parties contesting the elections.

He wondered why he and the other candidates were not invited to the event to also pledge peace just like the two leading candidates.

Speaking on TV3's Midday Live, Dr. Ayariga said we have more than two parties contesting the general elections.

“We have 12 presidential candidates running in this [year’s] elections and if you want to have a peaceful election, first of all, you will engage all the 12 presidential candidates.

For him to invite only the presidential candidates of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and National Democratic Congress (NDC) to sign the pact smacks of hypocrisy.

“This is unacceptable and for me this is hypocritical.

“I do not know why they decided to pick NPP and NDC presidential candidates alone to come and sign the peace accord when we have 12 political leaders running these elections.”

He said the implication of the action is that they do not matter in this year’s elections.

John Mahama and Akufo-Addo in a chit chat during signing of peace pact.

“They think that it is only NPP and NDC that is going to win this election. May the Almighty Allah show us the real leader of this 2020 election.”

“You don’t engage two presidential candidates and you will think that the rest of us will watch, you sign the peace accord for the rest of the 12 of us.”

On Friday, President Akufo-Addo and John Mahama signed the peace pact in Accra and pledged to accept the results of the upcoming general elections.