The New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) Nana Akufo-Addo won the presidential polls with 6,730,587 votes, representing 51.302%.

Meanwhile, John Dramani Mahama of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) managed to poll 6,213,182 of the votes, representing 47.359%.

However, there were more rejected ballots than the total number of votes won by the 10 other candidates in the presidential polls.

A rejected ballot in the 2020 polls

According to the Electoral Commission (EC), there were 313,397 rejected ballots in this year’s election, which culminates in 2.333% of the total votes.

Presidential candidate of the Ghana Union Movement (GUM), Reverend Christian Kwabena Andrews, popularly known as Osofo Kyiri Abosom, finished the election as the third force after polling 105,565 votes, representing 0.805%.

However, the pastor’s total votes still fell short of the number of votes that were rejected during the elections.

Meanwhile, the NPP has called on the various political parties not to do anything to endanger the peace of the country following the declaration of the presidential results.

In a statement, the party said despite its candidate, Akufo-Addo’s re-election, Ghana is the ultimate winner of the polls.

“It is, however, important for us to recognise that the ultimate winner of the elections is the Republic of Ghana and not any particular individual or political party,” a statement signed by the party’s General Secretary John Boadu, said.

“So, we call on all Ghanaians particularly the supporters of the various political parties to see the outcome of the elections within this light, and not do anything to endanger the peace and security of our country.”

The NPP also commended the Electoral Commission (EC) for conducting yet another successful election.