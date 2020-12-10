The 76-year-old, who contested as the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) presidential candidate, won the election after polling 51.30% of the total votes cast.

His main rival, Mahama of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) also managed to poll 47.36% of the total votes cast.

However, there was very little to separate the NPP and NDC in the parliamentary polls, with a hung parliament on the cards.

Delivering his victory speech at his residence in Nima, Accra, Akufo-Addo said the results of the parliamentary polls have shown that Ghanaians want the NPP and NDC to work together in Parliament.

President-elect Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

“The period for campaigning is over, and the outcome of the election has been decided,” the President elect said.

“The Ghanaian people, through the results, have made it loud and clear that the two parties, the NPP and NDC, must work together, especially in Parliament, for the good of the country.

“Now is the time for each and every one of us, irrespective of our political affiliations, to unite, join hands, stand shoulder-to-shoulder, and work hard to place Ghana where she deserves to be – a prosperous and dynamic member of the global community, making her own unique contribution to the growth of world civilization.”

Meanwhile, former President John Agyekum Kufuor has congratulated Akufo-Addo for winning the 2020 presidential election.

In a Twitter post, Kufuor said Akufo-Addo deserves to a second term in office after retaining the Presidency.

“CONGRATULATIONS to the President Elect @NAkufoAddo you deserve it,” the ex-President tweeted.